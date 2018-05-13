Hide press release Show press release

New open-air member of the AMG GT family



Affalterbach. Later this year, Mercedes-AMG is extending its sports car

portfolio with an attractive open-air model: the new AMG GT S Roadster.

With this latest addition, the AMG GT family now has a dozen members: four

two-door Coupes, three Roadsters, two customer sports racing cars and three

four-door Coupes. The basis for the high Driving Performance of the new AMG

GT S Roadster is the combination of a lightweight aluminum spaceframe, a

Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, a seven-speed dual clutch

transmission, a rear axle locking differential and a sport suspension with

aluminum double wishbone axles.



"With the AMG GT S Roadster, our AMG GT family has gained another

exceptionally sporty member that combines high driving dynamics with an

emotional open-air experience," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of

Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The new model represents the perfect alternative

for the performance-oriented AMG GT Roadster customer."



Compared to the AMG GT Roadster, the AMG GT S Roadster is rendered even

more dynamic by numerous modifications to the engine, suspension, brakes,

design and interior. This positions it between the AMG GT Roadster and the

even more powerful AMG GT C Roadster, now providing a choice of three opentop

two-seaters.



Muscular power unit for a top speed of over 190 mph

The Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo in the AMG GT S Roadster delivers

an output of 515 hp and maximum torque of 494 lb-ft. This is available over a

wide engine speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The eight-cylinder power

unit delivers muscular performance in all engine speed ranges, combined with

high efficiency for low fuel consumption and emission levels. A sprint from

standstill to 60 mph is absolved in an estimated 3.7 seconds and the dynamic

power delivery continues right up to the top speed of 192 mph.



The two turbochargers of the V8 are not positioned on the outside of the

cylinder banks, but inside the cylinder "V." Advantages: a compact engine

design, spontaneous response of the turbochargers and low exhaust emissions

thanks to optimal airflow to the near-engine catalysts. The dry sump lubrication

also ensures the oil supply even with high lateral forces and allows the engine

to be installed lower, thus moving the center of gravity closer to the road and

forming the basis for high lateral acceleration.



Power transfer is based on the combination of a front mid-engine and the AMG

SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G sport transmission in a transaxle arrangement, combined

with a torsionally rigid torque tube. Thanks to the wide gear ratio spread, the

decidedly high torque of the V8 biturbo engine can be used to optimum effect.

The weight distribution is also ideal for optimum driving dynamics at 47

percent (front) and 53 (rear) percent.

With adaptive adjustable damping as standard



The AMG GT S Roadster is equipped with the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension

with adaptive damping adjustment as standard. This fully automatic,

electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the

current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The

damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving

style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating

point can be selected at all times on the basis of extensive information relating

to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example.



Using a switch in the center console or by selecting the drive mode, the driver

is able to choose between the different damping characteristic maps "Comfort,"

"Sport" and "Sport+," and can thereby individually influence the driving

experience.



Choice of driving experience from comfortable to very sporty



The driver is able to set the AMG GT S Roadster to his/her individual

requirements using the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT controller. Five drive modes,

"C" (Comfort), "S" (Sport), "S+" (Sport Plus), "RACE" and the individually

programmable setup "I" (Individual) are available. These allow a broad range of

driving experiences - from comfortable to very sporty.



In all modes, key parameters such as the response of the engine and

transmission, the accelerator characteristics, AMG RIDE CONTROL sports

suspension, the steering, the 3-stage ESP® and the position of the AMG

Performance exhaust flaps are modified.



By pressing the separate "M" button in the center console, the driver can

activate the manual transmission mode in any drive mode to change gear using the steering-wheel shift paddles. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.



Standard equipment: Electronically controlled rear differential



As standard, the AMG GT S Roadster is equipped with an electronically

controlled locking differential at the rear axle, which is integrated into the

compact transmission housing. Its precision and fast control raises the limit of

vehicle dynamics to a new level. It not only further improves the traction of the

drive wheels, but also increases the cornering speed capability. The result is

that the driver is able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power

thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when

braking from high speed, while the limited-slip differential also improves

traction.



The greatest benefit of the electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential is the

even more precision and proactive control, which pushes the performance

threshold higher, making it even easier to drive at the vehicle's limits. To

deliver optimum cooling, the housing of the limited-slip differential has

additional cooling fins.



Large dimensions: the AMG high-performance composite braking system

The AMG high-performance composite brake system is adapted to the

enhanced performance of the AMG GT S Roadster. The front axle features

composite brake discs measuring 15.4 x 1.42 in with 6-piston fixed calipers,

with composite brake discs measuring 14.2 x 1.02 in and single-piston fixed

calipers at the rear. The brake calipers are painted in red with "AMG" lettering.

There is also the option of AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking

system with brake discs in size 15.8 x 1.54 in at the front axle and 14.2 x 1.26

in at the rear, together with specially painted brake calipers with "AMG Carbon

Ceramic" lettering. Exceptionally short stopping distances, a precise pressure

point and outstanding resistance to fading even under extreme operating

conditions - the AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system

offers motorsport-like braking performance and weighs around 40 percent less

than with conventional composite brake discs.

Intelligent lightweight construction with high proportion of aluminum

For the body of the GT S, Mercedes-AMG has opted for an intelligent and

particularly lightweight mix of materials with a high proportion of aluminum.

The spaceframe and exterior parts are of aluminum, and the trunk lid too is

particularly light in weight thanks to an innovative composite material. The

load-bearing structure is made of SMC (Sheet Molding Compound). These hightech

composites excel with their lightweight design, high strength and

outstanding surface quality. The innovative materials were developed by the

Mercedes-Benz TEC factory in Sindelfingen, and brought to production

maturity together with the AMG specialists in Affalterbach. The extremely

lightweight front deck made of magnesium reduces the inertia ahead of the

front axle, improving the agility of the Roadster.



Weight-optimized: the fabric soft top



The three-layered fabric soft top is supported by a magnesium/steel/aluminum

structure of low weight, which helps to keep the vehicle's center of gravity low.

Additional roll-over protection is provided by an integrated aluminum crossmember,

while the inserted acoustic mat improves noise comfort.



Authentic sports car experience embodying sensual purity



From the expressive AMG radiator grille to the long hood and the muscular tail

end, the two-seater guarantees a pure sports car experience even when

stationary. The flat front section and forward-sloping radiator grille make the

Roadster appear to hug the road. At the same time this shape lowers the

vehicle's back-pressure point, enhancing the flow of cooling air and the car's

aerodynamic performance.



The front bumper has a jet wing design that emphasizes the car's width,

making it sit flatter on the road. The large outer air inlets guarantee the supply

of cooling air to the engine. The LED High Performance headlamps offer more

safety at night and an unmistakably sporty and distinctive look. Thanks to LED

technology, they illuminate the road more effectively than conventional

headlamps – with lower energy consumption.



Viewed from the side, the arched roof line (when the soft top is closed) and the

frameless doors are eye-catching features. The surfaces and lines of the side

pronounced powerdomes, the greenhouse which has been moved far back, the

large wheels and broad tail end also contribute to the distinctive looks. As

standard the AMG GT S Roadster is equipped with mixed tires on 19-inch rims

at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.



The high-gloss chrome features in the standard-equipped AMG Chrome

package include the front splitter, the fin on the air inlet grilles in the front

bumper, the fins in the fenders and the trim strip in the diffuser.



AIRPANEL active air management system



The active air regulation system AIRPANEL included as standard is a particular

technical highlight. Vertical louvers at the bottom of the front bumper are

opened and closed electronically by means of an electric motor in around one

second to guarantee the required amount of cooling. Constantly achieving the

ideal position calls for highly intelligent and fast control.



During normal driving with no increased cooling demand, the louvers are

closed for reduced drag and the air is directed at the underbody. This improves

the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicles. Only when certain components

reach predefined temperatures and the air demand is particularly high do the

louvers open to allow the maximum cooling air flow to the heat exchangers.

As another active aerodynamic component, the Roadster features an

extendable rear spoiler. This reduces lift at the rear axle at higher speeds. With

its broad shoulders and expressive taillamp graphics, the rear end enhances

the emotional overall appearance.



High quality and exclusivity: the interior



The interior design echoes the design lines of the exterior. The dashboard

places a firm emphasis on width, creating an impression of a powerful wing.

Thanks to the high beltlines, concave door paneling, a dynamic, rising center

console and the low seating position, the driver is integrated into the cockpit

and feels fully attuned to the Roadster. The sports seats, the Performance

steering wheel and the instrument cluster also demonstrate outstanding

precision and high-quality materials.

The performance seats are upholstered in black MB-Tex man-made

leather/DINAMICA microfiber as standard. Numerous other materials and

colors are also optionally available:



 Nappa leather in Black

 Nappa leather in Auburn Brown/Black

 Two-tone Nappa leather in Red Pepper/Black,

 Two-tone Nappa leather in Silver Pearl/Black,

 Exclusive Nappa leather in Black,

 Exclusive Nappa leather in Auburn Brown/Black,

 Two-tone Exclusive Nappa leather in White/Black,

 Two-tone Exclusive Nappa leather in Red Pepper/Black,

 Two-tone Exclusive Nappa leather in Red Pepper/Black.

 Exclusive Nappa leather Style in Saddle Brown/Black,

 Exclusive Nappa leather Style in Macchiato Beige /Black,

 Exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber in Black with yellow

contrasting topstitching,

 Exclusive Nappa leather /DINAMICA microfiber in Black with grey

contrasting topstitching,

 Exclusive Nappa leather /DINAMICA microfiber in Black with red

contrasting topstitching.

Choice of high-quality interior trim



As standard the AMG GT S Roadster comes with the AMG Silver Chrome

Interior package. This creates particular highlights with trim in high-quality

silver chrome. The package consists of a center console surround, air vent

bezels and trim strips in the door armrests in silver chrome.



The AMG Black Piano Lacquer Interior package is available as an option. Trim

surfaced in luxurious, shining piano lacquer accentuates the high quality of the

interior. The package consists of a center console surround, air vent bezels and

trim strips in the door armrests in piano lacquer look.



Also optionally available are AMG trim elements in matte silver fiber-glass,

carbon-fiber and matte carbon-fiber. The Exclusive Trim package further

enhances the AMG trim and brings even more individuality to the interior. It

consists of two trim strips in the door armrests in a version dependent on the

chosen AMG trim.

AMG Performance seats with AIRSCARF and climate control



The standard AMG Performance seats provide even more lateral support with

more heavily contoured backrest and seat cushion side bolsters. The AMG

Performance seats of the Roadster are also equipped with the AIRSCARF necklevel

heating system, which makes open-air driving enjoyable even in low

outside temperatures.



The air vent is seamlessly integrated into the seat's head restraint area. To

meet the individual preferences of customers, the airflow intensity can be set

in three stages.



Customers wishing to enjoy comfortable temperatures even on very hot

summer days can also opt for the ventilated seats, which are available for the

AMG Performance seats. The intensity of the climatization can be set in three

stages.



Large choice of wheel/tire combinations



As standard the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster is fitted with AMG 10-spoke

wheels painted in Titanium Grey, with 9 x 19 inches (front) and

11 x 20 inches (rear) and tire sizes 265/35 R 19 and 295/35 R 20 respectively.

A host of different design and color variants are also available as optional

equipment, for example ultralight forged wheels in a cross-spoke design

painted in matte black with high-sheen rim flange or in polished titanium grey,

both with fully integrated wheel bolt covers.



Tailor-made optional equipment for any customer requirements



On the basis of the extensive standard equipment, the Mercedes-AMG GT S

Roadster offers wide scope for individual wishes.



The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package ensures even higher driving dynamics and

even sportier handling characteristics. In addition to dynamic engine and

transmission mounts it includes an enhanced suspension profile, enhanced

steering profile and a wider peak horsepower band. The components in detail:

 AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber

 Dynamic engine and transmission mounts

 Yellow highlights in the instrument cluster

Enhanced steering profile

 Wider peak horsepower band in ‘M’ and ‘RACE’ modes: 6,000 – 6,500

rpm

 Enhanced sport suspension profile



The AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber package lends more dynamism to the open

two-seater from any angle. In this case the front splitter, exterior mirror

housings and the diffuser in the rear bumper are in the motorsport material

carbon-fiber. Moreover, the air inlet grilles in the front bumper are in highgloss

black, as are the air outlet grilles on the hood and the air outlet grilles

behind the front fenders, which also have carbon-fiber fins.



With the AMG Exterior Night package, numerous features in high-gloss black

enhance the expressiveness and sportiness of the Roadster: the front splitter,

fins in the air inlet grilles in the front bumper, the air outlet grilles on the

hood, the air outlet grilles with fins behind the front fenders, the exterior

mirror housings, the trim strip in the diffuser insert and the two exhaust

tailpipes are painted in high-gloss black.



The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster will be available in U.S. dealers by late

2018. Additional details including pricing will be available closer to launch.

