PUTNAM LEASING INTRODUCES PAGANI HUAYRA LEASE FOR $25,339.00 PER MONTH

National lessor of rare exotics and collector cars introduces most expensive new-car lease in history for enthusiasts looking to experience the rarest of hypercars

GREENWICH, CT – Putnam Leasing – the leading luxury and exotic car leasing firm in North America – has recently announced the most expensive new-car lease in history with their new Pagani Huayra program. Wealthy enthusiasts looking to get behind the wheel of the 238-mph hand-built multi-million dollar Italian hypercar will need a down payment of $700,000 that comes alongside a 60-month lease term topping out at $25,339.00 per month.

“It really doesn’t get any more exotic or more luxurious than the Pagani Huayra Roadster. This car is the reigning dream car right now for connoisseurs looking to get behind the wheel of something truly special,” says Steven Posner, CEO of Putnam Leasing. “Like any rare luxury item, the entry point requires an exceptional investment. Putnam Leasing offers our clients the ability to lease this fantastic one-of-a-kind car while benefiting from the financial flexibility and tax advantages that our leasing programs offer.”

Founded in 1983, Putnam Leasing is known among elite collectors and auto enthusiasts alike for their financing programs specializing in the top tier of the exotic auto category. As the Modena-based Pagani introduces their exceptional new Huayra Roadster with a starting price of $2.7 million that can easily go up to a $3 million purchase price, Putnam Leasing developed the ultimate lease program designed to serve aficionados looking to acquire one of the fastest cars in the world with a 2.8 second 0 - 60 mph time.

Celebrated as the most exotic car marque in the world, no new car has ever come close to the monthly lease rate that Putnam Leasing produced for the Pagani. Limited to just 40 units, the handmade carbon-fiber Huayra Roadster features a 764-hp V-12 engine that produces a blisteringly powerful 740 pound-feet of torque. The carbon-fiber masterpiece of design and engineering sits on specially engineered Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. The $25,339.00 per month Pagani Huayra lease offered by Putnam Leasing is currently the most expensive new-car lease ever created in the history of auto sales and represents a first of its kind in the ultra-exotic auto segment.

For car enthusiasts looking to lease something a bit less exotic than a Pagani Huayra, Putnam Leasing offers flexible leasing for many other high-performance exotics and high luxury automobiles. Esteemed marques that Putnam Leasing has a history of financing include icons in luxury such as Lamborghini, Bentley Motors, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, and Ferrari. To compliment their new car category, Putnam Leasing also offers a variety of leasing options for the collector car segment.

“Leasing offers several advantages over buying,” continues Steven Posner. “First and foremost, leases held by corporations can qualify as business expenses for tax purposes. Also, many states allow leaseholders to pay sales tax monthly instead of as a one-time lump sum. There really are significant advantages to considering the lease vs. buy option when it comes to the luxury car category. High net worths are usually focused on making the smartest investment and having their money work for them. Putnam Leasing really offers elite clients a variety of intelligent options on those fronts.”

Smartly invested capital can often generate more income outside of an exotic car purchase. Car values can depreciate, and leasing presents a tax-beneficial way to enjoy a spectacular car with no long-term commitment. Putnam Leasing also allows clients to transfer their leases to a different comparable vehicle at any time with no penalty. And, if a lessee would like to own the car they are driving, Putnam Leasing gives them the option to purchase the leased vehicle at lease end. And, should the leased car increase in value, the lessee pockets the difference between the sale price and the residual value at the end of the lease.

As with all leases, monthly payments depend on the down payment and lease duration. In most cases, Putnam Leasing terms vary between two and five years. Serious car collectors know Putnam Leasing as the most flexible way to get in the car of their dreams or the perfect partner for expanding their collections. For additional information, please visit Putnam Leasing at www.putnamleasing.com or call 800-278-0071.

About Putnam Leasing

Established in 1983, Putnam Leasing is one of the oldest and most-experienced exotic and classic-car finance companies in the United States. With regional offices across the country, Putnam services more than 750 dealers throughout the U.S. and will customize a lease on luxury, exotic, and collector cars for any vehicle, regardless of brand. Preferred partners include the Gooding & Company auction house and the Penske Luxury group. Putnam Leasing is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

