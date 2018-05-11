A one-of-a-kind Lamborghini is heading to auction this weekend – but don’t expect some high-powered one off, or bespoke special edition. This white-and-gold Huracan has been signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, and could go for anywhere from 250,000 to 350,000 ($300,000 to $415,000) when it crosses the block.

A centerpiece at this weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Monaco Sale, the vehicle was gifted to Pope Francis back in November, and was customized through Lambo’s Ad Personam made to reference the Vatican City flag. The body is finished in a Bianco Monocerus white paint job with Giallo Tiberino goldish yellow stripes running down the center of the vehicle and around the windows.

Though the exterior may be stunning, the same factory powertrain remains – not that the new buyer should be complaining. The rear-wheel-drive Huracan produces 573 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque courtesy of a V10 engine. That gives it the ability to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and on to a top speed of 198 mph (320 kmh) – all with the approval of the Pope.

All of the proceeds from the sale, of course, will go to charity. The sale of the vehicle will benefit a number of groups, with 70-percent of the funds being allocated to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10-percent to 'Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus,’ another 10-percent to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM), and the final 10-percent to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.

The RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale will open its doors to bidders on May 12. So if you’re in the market for this handsome holy Lambo, get to bidding.

Source: RM Sotheby's