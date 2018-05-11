It's South Korea's first race track, and the first with AMG branding.
The Mercedes-AMG Project One is a vehicle that needs no introduction. With an estimated 1,020 horsepower (760 kilowatts) on tap thanks to a biturbocharged 1.6-liter engine with hybrid assist, the supercar should be able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just about 2.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh). A car that special needs a racetrack with its own namesake, of course – that’s why Mercedes-Benz has decided to open up the AMG Speedway in South Korea.
The track was built in 1995, and is Korea’s first full-time circuit. It stretches out to 2.7-miles (4.3-kilometers) long, consists of 17 turns, and even extends over a bridge on the grounds of the Everland Resort theme park just on the outskirts of the capital Seoul. It’s one of the most intensive race tracks in all of Asia, and now it has AMG branding.
From henceforth, the track will be known officially as the AMG Speedway. South Korea is an important market to the Mercedes-AMG brand, say officials, so it makes sense that the German marque would choose it as its performance proving grounds, as well as a prime location for the debut of new models, and dealer training, among other events.
"The AMG Speedway is the world's first racetrack bearing our name. This underlines the importance of South Korea as one of our main markets," said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG. "The AMG Speedway is thus not only an important step in the further dynamic development of AMG in South Korea. It also stands for the strategic expansion of our face-to-face communication. Customers and fans can experience the essence of our brand here firsthand."
With its new namesake, the circuit will see plenty of AMG logos plastered on billboards and side walls throughout the entirety of the track, as well as a number of new AMG special locations, including the AMG lounge and the AMG pit lane at the end of the paddock. Here's hoping we see even more of the Project One taking to the track in the near future.
Source: Mercedes-AMG
