Volkswagen used the annual Wörthersee Treffen to unveil the VW GTI TCR Concept as the fastest version of the brand's venerable hot hatch. Unfortunately, the automaker's press photos didn't provide a great look at the machine. For a much better view, check out this video from the event. It's all in German, but the host makes things fairly obvious about what part of the car he's talking about.

While VW calls the GTI TCR a concept, the company doesn't really hide its intention to put this model into production by the end of the year. After checking out the details in this clip, it appears that the car could roll into showrooms today and not look out of place. The version that will go on sale will likely look nearly identical to the one in Wörthersee.

The TCR retains the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from other versions of the GTI, and the mill produces 286 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque here. The only available gearbox is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends the engine's output to the front wheels. This setup allows the hot hatch to reach 164 miles per hour (264 kilometers per hour) with the top speed limiter removed, which is the highest velocity ever for a road-going GTI from the factory.

For hauling the hatchback down from high speed, concept features attractive GTI-branded brake calipers over cross-drilled rotors. Buyers will also be able make the TCR a better handler with an option pack that will include three-mode adaptive dampers and a sport chassis.

This clip really shows off the visual elements that make the TCR special. On the outside, the front end features a revised bumper with a more prominent front splitter. The tail features black trim around the big wing, and there's a matching diffuser lower down. The honeycomb pattern along the side is an extra option for adding an eye catching visual effect to the vehicle. Inside, VW uses lots of red accents, including the center section of seats, top of the steering wheel, and on the gearshift.

