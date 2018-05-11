Aston Martin also gives the range-topping DB11 sharper handling and a more aggressive sound.
Aston Martin combines high-speed capability with luxurious surroundings for the new DB11 AMR that sits at the top of the range of the already capable grand tourer. It packs an impressive 630 horsepower from Aston's biturbo 5.2-liter V12 – a 30-hp boost over the standard DB11 V12 that the AMR replaces. Torque remains at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).
The additional horsepower lets the grand tourer hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than before. Top speed grows to 208 mph (335 kph) – 8 mph (13 kph) faster than the regular DB11 V12. Owners can hear the extra performance because the AMR also features a slightly louder exhaust.
Aston Martin claims that the DB11 AMR is more engaging to drive, too. Among the tweaks, the development team revises the shift calibration for the eight-speed automatic and tweaks the suspension setup for sharper handling.
The DB11 AMR features some minor aesthetic upgrades that give the exterior a slightly more aggressive appearance. Rather than chrome, Aston now uses a dark monochrome finish for the parts. The firm also adds dark trim around the headlights and smoked taillights. There's also a gloss black roof and exposed carbon fiber bits on the hood and side strakes.
Buyers looking to dress up the body should check out the limited-edition AMR Signature Edition (above). It'll come in Stirling Green with Lime pinstripes and exposed carbon fiber trim. The cabin features Dark Knight black leather with Lime details, and there's a mix of carbon fiber and Satin Dark Chrome trim. Aston only intends to build 100 of these special models.
The DB11 AMR launches this summer for a base price of $241,000 in the United States. Aston only offers U.K. pricing for the AMR Signature Edition, but it goes for 201,995 pounds ($274,295 at current exchange rates).
Aston Martin DB11 AMR
DB11 AMR - NEW PERFORMANCE FLAGSHIP OF THE DB11 RANGE
· DB11 AMR becomes flagship model of DB11 range
· Power up by 30bhp to 630bhp, top speed increased to 208mph, 0-62mph drops to 3.7sec
· Even sharper handling and new exhaust tune brings out V12’s character
· Exterior highlights forged alloys, carbon fibre and gloss black detailing
Friday 11 May 2018, Nürburgring: Aston Martin has brought a new dimension of race-inspired dynamism and performance to the DB11 family, with the introduction of the new DB11 AMR, launched today at the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre.
Replacing the outgoing V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship of the DB11 range, the DB11 AMR boasts greater power, increased performance, enhanced driving dynamics and a more characterful exhaust note, together with a suite of exterior and interior enhancements. Together they create a DB11 that offers a more vivid driving experience, yet preserves the maturity and effortless continent-crushing GT performance for which the original V12-engined DB11 is rightly renowned.
AMR – inspired by Aston Martin Racing’s successful endurance programme – pushes the envelope of performance for each model in Aston Martin’s range. Launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, the performance derivative has already delivered the previous-generation Vantage AMR and AMR Pro, with the highly-anticipated Rapide AMR forthcoming.
At the heart of the DB11 AMR is Aston Martin’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12. Now developing 630bhp, this gives the DB11 AMR an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11. Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm. A 0-62mph time of 3.7sec is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s swiftest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.
Striking the perfect balance between excitement and refinement, the handling of DB11 AMR has been refined by Aston Martin’s skilled dynamics team, led by Chief Engineer Matt Becker. Their work has delivered a greater sense of connection without harming the supple ride. Similarly, a new shift calibration for the transmission and a slightly more vocal exhaust note ensures the DB11 AMR expresses its character more explicitly when Sport mode is engaged.
Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 AMR: “Since its initial launch back in 2016 the DB11 range has matured rapidly and intelligently, selling close to 4,200 V12 examples in that period. With the exceptional V8 Coupe and Volante we felt the V12 could reveal more of its sporting potential, while remaining the consummate GT. By applying a suite of carefully considered performance and styling enhancements the DB11 AMR is both faster - 208mph! - and more precise. It’s a combination that engages and cossets in equal measure to create a dynamic and seductive new flagship for the DB11 range, while consolidating the existing V12-powered DB11s as future collectibles”.
Visually the DB11 AMR is distinguished by a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing that unites the exterior and interior treatment. On the outside all brightwork has been given a monochrome treatment: dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter offering a subtle contrast with the exposed weave of the carbon fibre hood blades and side strakes. The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard.
In addition to the extensive choice of standard colour and trim options, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a striking Stirling Green and lime livery. With extensive carbon fibre detailing on the exterior, the inside is equally striking, with Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim. Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, the AMR Signature Edition is priced at £201,995.
Aston Martin’s accessories team have also provided a full suite of options for those looking to add further race-inspired styling to their DB11. These include a carbon-fibre engine cover, exhaust tips and a deployable spoiler that add further detail to the model’s exterior, while a new carbon-fibre sports steering wheel and paddeshifts bring that same AMR ethos within the cabin. For those heading off for weekend, expertly tailored luggage sets are available to match the car’s specification.
The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from $241,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Summer 2018.
DB11 AMR - Technical Specification
Body:
Cast magnesium door structures
Curlicue aero feature in front fender
Deployable spoiler with Aston Martin Aeroblade™ system
Extruded bonded aluminium body structure including Hot Form Quenched (HFQ) aluminium
LED headlamps with integrated daytime running, side lights and cornering lights
LED light blade taillamps
One-piece clamshell with soft-close latches
Two door body style with decklid and 2 GT seats
Engine:
All-Alloy Quad Overhead Camshaft, 48-valve, 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo, V12
Compression ratio 9.3:1
Cylinder Deactivation
Dual Variable Camshaft Timing
Electronically controlled exhaust
Engine stop/start
Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive
Fully catalysed stainless-steel exhaust system with cross pipes
Fully CNC machined combustion chambers
Knock-sensing
Water-to-Air Charge Cooling
Performance
Maximum Engine Speed – 7200rpm
Maximum Power: 447kW (630 bhp / 639 PS) at 6500 rpm
Maximum Speed: 208 mph (334 km/h)
Maximum Torque: 700 Nm (516 lb ft) from 1500 rpm
Acceleration: 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds
Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
European Fuel Economy Figures
Urban 17 mpg 16.6 l/100km
Extra Urban 33.2 mpg 8.5 l/100km
Combined 24.8 mpg 11.4 l/100km
CO2 265 g/km* *(NEDC test cycle)
US Fuel Economy Figures
City 15 US mpg
Highway 21 US mpg
Combined 17 US mpg
CO2 (US) 386 g/km
Transmission:
- Rear mid-mounted eight speed automatic gearbox with electronic shift-by-wire control system
- Alloy torque tube with carbon fibre propeller shaft
- Limited-slip differential
- Final Drive Ratio 2.703:1
- Launch Control
Steering:
- Electric Power Assisted Steering rack with 13:1 steering ratio
- Speed-dependent rack and pinion power-assisted steering, 2.4 turns lock-to-lock
- Electric Column tilt and reach adjustment
Suspension:
- Front Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
- Rear Multi-Link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers
- Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology modes GT, Sport & Sport +
Wheels and Tyres
- 20” Forged AMR Silver Non-Diamond Turned alloy wheels
- Front 9J x 20” Bridgestone S007 255/40 ZR20
- Rear 11.0J x 20” Bridgestone S007 295/35 ZR20
Brakes:
- Front Ventilated two-piece steel brake discs Ø400 X 36mm with six piston calipers
- Rear Ventilated Co-cast steel brake discs Ø360 x 32mm with four piston calipers
- Electric park brake
- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Antilock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
- Positive Torque Control (PTC)
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)
Dimensions
Length:
4750mm (including number plate plinth)
Width:
1950mm (excluding door mirrors)
2060mm (including door mirrors)
Height:
1290mm – Coupe
Wheelbase:
2805mm
Fuel tank capacity:
78 litres (17.2 Imp. Gal. / 20.5 US Gal)
Weight - V12:
1765 (Published Dry Kerb Weight) - 1870 kg (EU Kerb Weight) - 1875 kg (US Kerb Weight)
Weight Distribution - V12:
51% / 49% (Front / Rear)
Standard Specification:
- 2+2 Seating configuration
- 20” Forged AMR Silver Non-Diamond Turned alloy wheels
- 360° surround view parking cameras (includes front & rear cameras)
- Alarm and immobiliser
- Alcantara Headlining
- Aston Martin script badging on rear decklid
- Automatic temperature control with dual zone climate control
- Caithness leather in Obsidian Black or Lords Red
- Carbon Bonnet Blades with Black Meshes
- Carbon Side Strakes and Dark Tailpipe finishers
- Cruise control & Speed limiter
- Curtain side head airbags
- Dark Anodised Brake Calipers
- Dark Front Grille
- Dark Headlamp Bezels
- Door Sill Plaques with AMR logo
- Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags
- Electrically operated front seats with side airbags
- Electronic Instrument Cluster with mode specific displays
- Fine stitching matched to leather colour
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Full-grain Leather interior
- Gloss Black Roof Panel
- Gloss Black Roof Strake
- Gloss Black Splitter, Diffuser and Sills
- Headrest Embossing with AMR logo
- Heated front seats
- Heated rear screen
- Keyless entry and go
- Knee airbags
- Laminated windscreen with clear noise insulation layer
- Memory front seats and exterior mirrors (three memory positions)
- Pelvis and Thorax seat mounted airbags
- Power fold exterior heated mirrors
- Powered Stowage
- Primary Category Paint
- Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Trim Inlays
- Remote-control central door locking and boot release
- Satin Dark Chrome Jewellery Pack
- Seat belt dual pretensioners and digressive load limiters
- Smoked Rear Lights
- Unique Monotone Leather and Alcantara Interior Environment
- Sports Steering Wheel in Obsidian Black full leather
- Trip computer
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Warm Charcoal Seatbelts
In Car Entertainment
- 8.0” Central LCD Infotainment screen
- A2DP Bluetooth® audio and phone streaming
- AM/FM radio
- Aston Martin audio system
- Infotainment system with capacitive switching
- iPod® and iPhone® Integration and USB playback.
- Satellite Navigation system
- Satellite radio system (USA only)
Options:
Interior
- Colour keyed boot carpet
- Embroidered Headrest AMR logo in Galena Silver Thread
- Floor mats
- Heavy pile floor mats
- Personalised sill plaques
- Sports Steering wheel - Colour keyed
- Sports Steering wheel - Leather and Pure Black Alcantara
- Sports Steering wheel - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre and Pure Black Alcantara
Interior Leather
- Balmoral leather
- Brogue detailing
- Caithness leather
- Celestial seat perforation
- Contrast stitch colours
- Duotone leather environments
- Full Leather Headlining
- Full Leather Headlining with trim detailing matched-to seats
- Free selection from the AML colour palette
- Lime Leather Contrast Seat Centre Strap and Headrest Welt
- Nexus seat quilting
- Ventilated seats
- Interior Trim Inlays
- Dyed Tamo Ash Open Pore
- Light Ash Open Pore
- Piano Black
- Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre
Seat-Back Trim Inlays (matched-to front trim inlay)
- Dyed Tamo Ash Open Pore
- Light Ash Open Pore
- Piano Black
- Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre
- Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre
Interior Jewellery Packs
- Satin Silver
Seatbelt Colour
- Champagne
- Flint
- Graphite
- Mocha
- Spicy red
In Car Entertainment
- Aston Martin Premium Audio
- Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio
Interior Functional and Technology
- Aston Martin Tracking
- Auto Park Assist
- Blind Spot Warning
- First Aid Kit
- Front Seat ISOfix
- Garage Door Opener (market dependent)
- Heated GT Style Steering Wheel
- Powered Seat Bolsters
- Premium Smokers Pack
- Touch Control (Touch pad for Infotainment operation)
- Umbrella and holder (fitted in boot)
Exterior
- Body Coloured Roof Panel
- Body Coloured Roof Strake
- Bright Bonnet Blades and Meshes
- Bright Front Grill and Tailpipe finishers
- Contemporary AML paint palette
- Gloss Black Bonnet Blades and Black Meshes
- Gloss Black Mirror Caps
- Gloss Black Side Strakes
- Machined Carbon Wings Badges
- Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps
- Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Roof Panel
- Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Roof Strake
- Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre splitter, diffuser and sills
- Red Rear Lights
- Stirling Green with AMR Lime Graphics (Limited edition only)
- Special AML paint palette
Wheels
- 20” Forged Gloss Black Non-Diamond Turned
- 20” Forged Textured Black Non-Diamond Turned
- 20” Y-spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned
- 20” Y-spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned
Brake Calipers - Painted
- AMR Lime
- Black
- Grey
- Q Orange
- Red
- Yellow
Functional Exterior
- Battery conditioner
- Paint Protection Tape Removal