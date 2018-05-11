Hide press release Show press release

DB11 AMR - NEW PERFORMANCE FLAGSHIP OF THE DB11 RANGE

· DB11 AMR becomes flagship model of DB11 range

· Power up by 30bhp to 630bhp, top speed increased to 208mph, 0-62mph drops to 3.7sec

· Even sharper handling and new exhaust tune brings out V12’s character

· Exterior highlights forged alloys, carbon fibre and gloss black detailing

Friday 11 May 2018, Nürburgring: Aston Martin has brought a new dimension of race-inspired dynamism and performance to the DB11 family, with the introduction of the new DB11 AMR, launched today at the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre.

Replacing the outgoing V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship of the DB11 range, the DB11 AMR boasts greater power, increased performance, enhanced driving dynamics and a more characterful exhaust note, together with a suite of exterior and interior enhancements. Together they create a DB11 that offers a more vivid driving experience, yet preserves the maturity and effortless continent-crushing GT performance for which the original V12-engined DB11 is rightly renowned.

AMR – inspired by Aston Martin Racing’s successful endurance programme – pushes the envelope of performance for each model in Aston Martin’s range. Launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2017, the performance derivative has already delivered the previous-generation Vantage AMR and AMR Pro, with the highly-anticipated Rapide AMR forthcoming.

At the heart of the DB11 AMR is Aston Martin’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12. Now developing 630bhp, this gives the DB11 AMR an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11. Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm. A 0-62mph time of 3.7sec is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s swiftest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.

Striking the perfect balance between excitement and refinement, the handling of DB11 AMR has been refined by Aston Martin’s skilled dynamics team, led by Chief Engineer Matt Becker. Their work has delivered a greater sense of connection without harming the supple ride. Similarly, a new shift calibration for the transmission and a slightly more vocal exhaust note ensures the DB11 AMR expresses its character more explicitly when Sport mode is engaged.

Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the DB11 AMR: “Since its initial launch back in 2016 the DB11 range has matured rapidly and intelligently, selling close to 4,200 V12 examples in that period. With the exceptional V8 Coupe and Volante we felt the V12 could reveal more of its sporting potential, while remaining the consummate GT. By applying a suite of carefully considered performance and styling enhancements the DB11 AMR is both faster - 208mph! - and more precise. It’s a combination that engages and cossets in equal measure to create a dynamic and seductive new flagship for the DB11 range, while consolidating the existing V12-powered DB11s as future collectibles”.

Visually the DB11 AMR is distinguished by a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing that unites the exterior and interior treatment. On the outside all brightwork has been given a monochrome treatment: dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter offering a subtle contrast with the exposed weave of the carbon fibre hood blades and side strakes. The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard.

In addition to the extensive choice of standard colour and trim options, the DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a striking Stirling Green and lime livery. With extensive carbon fibre detailing on the exterior, the inside is equally striking, with Dark Knight leather and Lime detailing, plus Satin Dark Chrome switchgear and Satin Carbon Fibre trim. Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, the AMR Signature Edition is priced at £201,995.

Aston Martin’s accessories team have also provided a full suite of options for those looking to add further race-inspired styling to their DB11. These include a carbon-fibre engine cover, exhaust tips and a deployable spoiler that add further detail to the model’s exterior, while a new carbon-fibre sports steering wheel and paddeshifts bring that same AMR ethos within the cabin. For those heading off for weekend, expertly tailored luggage sets are available to match the car’s specification.

The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from $241,000 in the US with first customer deliveries in Summer 2018.

DB11 AMR - Technical Specification

Body:

Cast magnesium door structures

Curlicue aero feature in front fender

Deployable spoiler with Aston Martin Aeroblade™ system

Extruded bonded aluminium body structure including Hot Form Quenched (HFQ) aluminium

LED headlamps with integrated daytime running, side lights and cornering lights

LED light blade taillamps

One-piece clamshell with soft-close latches

Two door body style with decklid and 2 GT seats

Engine:

All-Alloy Quad Overhead Camshaft, 48-valve, 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo, V12

Compression ratio 9.3:1

Cylinder Deactivation

Dual Variable Camshaft Timing

Electronically controlled exhaust

Engine stop/start

Front mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive

Fully catalysed stainless-steel exhaust system with cross pipes

Fully CNC machined combustion chambers

Knock-sensing

Water-to-Air Charge Cooling

Performance

Maximum Engine Speed – 7200rpm

Maximum Power: 447kW (630 bhp / 639 PS) at 6500 rpm

Maximum Speed: 208 mph (334 km/h)

Maximum Torque: 700 Nm (516 lb ft) from 1500 rpm

Acceleration: 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

European Fuel Economy Figures

Urban 17 mpg 16.6 l/100km

Extra Urban 33.2 mpg 8.5 l/100km

Combined 24.8 mpg 11.4 l/100km

CO2 265 g/km* *(NEDC test cycle)

US Fuel Economy Figures

City 15 US mpg

Highway 21 US mpg

Combined 17 US mpg

CO2 (US) 386 g/km

Transmission:

Rear mid-mounted eight speed automatic gearbox with electronic shift-by-wire control system

Alloy torque tube with carbon fibre propeller shaft

Limited-slip differential

Final Drive Ratio 2.703:1

Launch Control

Steering:

Electric Power Assisted Steering rack with 13:1 steering ratio

Speed-dependent rack and pinion power-assisted steering, 2.4 turns lock-to-lock

Electric Column tilt and reach adjustment

Suspension:

Front Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers

Rear Multi-Link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampers

Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with Skyhook technology modes GT, Sport & Sport +

Wheels and Tyres

20” Forged AMR Silver Non-Diamond Turned alloy wheels

Front 9J x 20” Bridgestone S007 255/40 ZR20

Rear 11.0J x 20” Bridgestone S007 295/35 ZR20

Brakes:

Front Ventilated two-piece steel brake discs Ø400 X 36mm with six piston calipers

Rear Ventilated Co-cast steel brake discs Ø360 x 32mm with four piston calipers

Electric park brake

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Antilock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Traction Control (TC)

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)

Positive Torque Control (PTC)

Dynamic Torque Vectoring (DTV)

Dimensions



Length:

4750mm (including number plate plinth)



Width:

1950mm (excluding door mirrors)

2060mm (including door mirrors)



Height:

1290mm – Coupe



Wheelbase:

2805mm



Fuel tank capacity:

78 litres (17.2 Imp. Gal. / 20.5 US Gal)



Weight - V12:

1765 (Published Dry Kerb Weight) - 1870 kg (EU Kerb Weight) - 1875 kg (US Kerb Weight)



Weight Distribution - V12:

51% / 49% (Front / Rear)





Standard Specification:

2+2 Seating configuration

20” Forged AMR Silver Non-Diamond Turned alloy wheels

360° surround view parking cameras (includes front & rear cameras)

Alarm and immobiliser

Alcantara Headlining

Aston Martin script badging on rear decklid

Automatic temperature control with dual zone climate control

Caithness leather in Obsidian Black or Lords Red

Carbon Bonnet Blades with Black Meshes

Carbon Side Strakes and Dark Tailpipe finishers

Cruise control & Speed limiter

Curtain side head airbags

Dark Anodised Brake Calipers

Dark Front Grille

Dark Headlamp Bezels

Door Sill Plaques with AMR logo

Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags

Electrically operated front seats with side airbags

Electronic Instrument Cluster with mode specific displays

Fine stitching matched to leather colour

Front and rear parking sensors

Full-grain Leather interior

Gloss Black Roof Panel

Gloss Black Roof Strake

Gloss Black Splitter, Diffuser and Sills

Headrest Embossing with AMR logo

Heated front seats

Heated rear screen

Keyless entry and go

Knee airbags

Laminated windscreen with clear noise insulation layer

Memory front seats and exterior mirrors (three memory positions)

Pelvis and Thorax seat mounted airbags

Power fold exterior heated mirrors

Powered Stowage

Primary Category Paint

Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Trim Inlays

Remote-control central door locking and boot release

Satin Dark Chrome Jewellery Pack

Seat belt dual pretensioners and digressive load limiters

Smoked Rear Lights

Unique Monotone Leather and Alcantara Interior Environment

Sports Steering Wheel in Obsidian Black full leather

Trip computer

Tyre pressure monitoring

Warm Charcoal Seatbelts

In Car Entertainment

8.0” Central LCD Infotainment screen

A2DP Bluetooth® audio and phone streaming

AM/FM radio

Aston Martin audio system

Infotainment system with capacitive switching

iPod® and iPhone® Integration and USB playback.

Satellite Navigation system

Satellite radio system (USA only)

Options:

Interior

Colour keyed boot carpet

Embroidered Headrest AMR logo in Galena Silver Thread

Floor mats

Heavy pile floor mats

Personalised sill plaques

Sports Steering wheel - Colour keyed

Sports Steering wheel - Leather and Pure Black Alcantara

Sports Steering wheel - Q 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre and Pure Black Alcantara

Interior Leather

Balmoral leather

Brogue detailing

Caithness leather

Celestial seat perforation

Contrast stitch colours

Duotone leather environments

Full Leather Headlining

Full Leather Headlining with trim detailing matched-to seats

Free selection from the AML colour palette

Lime Leather Contrast Seat Centre Strap and Headrest Welt

Nexus seat quilting

Ventilated seats

Interior Trim Inlays

Dyed Tamo Ash Open Pore

Light Ash Open Pore

Piano Black

Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre

Seat-Back Trim Inlays (matched-to front trim inlay)

Dyed Tamo Ash Open Pore

Light Ash Open Pore

Piano Black

Q Satin 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre

Satin Chopped Carbon Fibre

Interior Jewellery Packs

Satin Silver

Seatbelt Colour

Champagne

Flint

Graphite

Mocha

Spicy red

In Car Entertainment

Aston Martin Premium Audio

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio

Interior Functional and Technology

Aston Martin Tracking

Auto Park Assist

Blind Spot Warning

First Aid Kit

Front Seat ISOfix

Garage Door Opener (market dependent)

Heated GT Style Steering Wheel

Powered Seat Bolsters

Premium Smokers Pack

Touch Control (Touch pad for Infotainment operation)

Umbrella and holder (fitted in boot)

Exterior

Body Coloured Roof Panel

Body Coloured Roof Strake

Bright Bonnet Blades and Meshes

Bright Front Grill and Tailpipe finishers

Contemporary AML paint palette

Gloss Black Bonnet Blades and Black Meshes

Gloss Black Mirror Caps

Gloss Black Side Strakes

Machined Carbon Wings Badges

Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps

Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Roof Panel

Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre Roof Strake

Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibre splitter, diffuser and sills

Red Rear Lights

Stirling Green with AMR Lime Graphics (Limited edition only)

Special AML paint palette

Wheels

20” Forged Gloss Black Non-Diamond Turned

20” Forged Textured Black Non-Diamond Turned

20” Y-spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned

20” Y-spoke Forged Silver Diamond Turned



Brake Calipers - Painted

AMR Lime

Black

Grey

Q Orange

Red

Yellow

Functional Exterior