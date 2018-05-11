Shot at the home of BMW M GmbH in Garching bei München, the video allows us to learn the ins and outs of the latest M product to grace the automotive scene. Joined in the studio by the M2 Competition sitting nicely in the background, the new M5 Competition is more than just an optional package like its predecessor as it has been promoted to the status of a standalone model. Here’s what you get for $110,995:

The video starts off with the back of the car to show the trunk lid spoiler finished in high-gloss black like the diffuser hosting the finishers of the M Sport exhaust. The window line also comes in glossy black, as do the M-specific side mirror caps. There’s also a new black stripe that runs along the width of the car at the side skirts and is adorned by the “M5 Competition” lettering in white. More high-gloss black can be seen on the front fenders where the side gills have a similar finish in the same vein as the corporate kidney grille.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the fresh 20-inch forged alloy wheels with different tires and complemented by the stiffer suspension setup lowering the ride height by seven millimeters (0.27 inches). Further changes have been made at both front and rear axles to boost handling, especially when going fast through the corners while remaining comfortable during normal driving.

With the amped-up M5, BMW’s engineers have massaged the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine and it now delivers 617 horsepower or 17 hp more than before attainable at 6,000 rpm. Torque has remained the same, at 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) from 1,800 rpm. Thanks to the upgraded engine, the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) takes just 3.3 seconds or a tenth of a second less than before while the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) is done in just 10.8 seconds, down by 0.3s.

All these tweaks command a $7,400 premium over the standard M5, which shouldn’t be that much of an effort for someone in the market for a car that carries a sticker price of more than $100,000.

Video: BMW