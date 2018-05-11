Described as being the “mall for millionaires,” the Al Hazm Mall located in Qatar’s capital Doha is the result of a major investment of approximately $825 million. The ambitious project inaugurated last year required a whopping 60,000 tons of stone and marble to design the building in European continental style with massive pillars, arches inside the large dome. The idea was to recreate the 18th century European shopping arcades using stone from Palestine and Tuscan marble, among other rare materials.

Ok, but what does this have to do with cars?

Well, our pal Auditography was there to photograph not one, but two brand new Audi R8s. As you have probably figured out by now, the black one with the silver side blades is the range-topping Plus version whereas the white one with the red stripe is the new rear-wheel-drive version. The latter is the more exclusive of the two since it’s a special edition of which only 999 examples will ever be made.

The pair of R8s had to travel roughly 3,658 miles (5,888 kilometers) from the factory in Ingolstadt, Germany to Doha for this unconventional yet breathtaking photo shoot as well as an equally amazing video. While emphasis is obviously on the cars, it’s also a good opportunity to see the inside of the ultra-expensive Al Hazm Mall.

One can imagine the soundtrack provided by the two naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engines shared with the Lamborghini Huracan must have been pretty cool to hear from inside a building. Perhaps a tandem burnout would have made the video perfect, though that might have ruined the mall’s lovely flooring. Also, while we’re not familiar with the laws in Qatar, we’re pretty sure it’s illegal to perform an indoor burnout.

Photos, Video: Auditography