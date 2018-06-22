Located in Miami, this stunning F50 “has been meticulously maintained from new,” as the seller explains, and is simply flawless. The description also claims the headlamp and engine bay covers are still as crystal clear and brand new as the day the car left Maranello.

With just 6,300 miles (10,140 km) on the odometer, it is one of the lowest mileage F50s currently available on the market. It is also one of only eight examples finished in Rosso Barchetta, a deeper shade of Ferrari red.

This content was produced on behalf of MotorGT.com and its partners. MotorGT.com and Motor1.com are divisions of the Motorsport Network.

