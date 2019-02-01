2 / 70

This veteran on four wheels will soon turn 80 but you can’t tell its age by its condition as it’s in generally good health with fresh new paint (original color number). It was first registered in the United Kingdom where it’s located today in 1959. The seller also provides an original tool kit, jack, first aid kit, aerial, and even some original goggles.

This content was produced on behalf of AutoClassics.com and its partners. AutoClassics.com and Motor1.com are divisions of the Motorsport Network.

More details – here.