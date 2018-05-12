That’s so sweet.
Almost in time with the majestic live reveal of the all-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, a patron of the British marque sent over a car-shaped cake to its office to show his gratitude to the people who created his beloved car. And it’s not just an ordinary cake; it’s a cake in the form of the patron’s very own Phantom.
To make it more personal, the custom-made dessert was delivered, cut, and handed personally by the unnamed Rolls-Royce Motor Cars customer. Call it symbolism or whatever, but the cake was created in such a way that it matches the customer’s Phantom in shape and in color, which somehow represents the brand’s notoriety in bespoke creations. It’s very fitting, if you ask us.
The customer even commented, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working people; the unsung heroes who are responsible for these mobile works of art.”
Rolls-Royce was clearly happy with the gesture, and even commented that it’s the first time that someone has expressed such kind of gratitude towards the company. This isn’t a surprise, though, as fans that go out of their way are dime a dozen. But we think this one’s really cute and sweet – in every sense of those words.
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We thank our patron for this extraordinary gesture, which was warmly welcomed by everyone at the Home of Rolls-Royce. It is not unusual for our patrons to thank the men and women in the Rolls-Royce family who are responsible for building their motor cars, but this is the first time that one has asked to express their thanks in this way.”
Aside from the customer’s name, there is one rather important information that wasn’t disclosed in this official corporate news release of Rolls-Royce: was the cake any good?
Source: Rolls-Royce
2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom: First Drive
In an extraordinary gesture of gratitude, a patron of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presented an exceptionally grand cake in the shape of a new Rolls-Royce Phantom to the artisans who had crafted his commission.
In the spirit of the marque’s dedication to bespoke craftsmanship, the cake was colour-matched to his motor car. Following his presentation of this remarkable token, the gentleman personally handed out slices of the cake to the artisans who had realised his vision of Phantom.
He commented, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working people; the unsung heroes who are responsible for these mobile works of art.”
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We thank our patron for this extraordinary gesture, which was warmly welcomed by everyone at the Home of Rolls-Royce. It is not unusual for our patrons to thank the men and women in the Rolls-Royce family who are responsible for building their motor cars, but this is the first time that one has asked to express their thanks in this way.”
First customer deliveries of the flagship Phantom were made in January and the pinnacle model has a strong order book throughout the year.