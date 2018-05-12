Almost in time with the majestic live reveal of the all-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, a patron of the British marque sent over a car-shaped cake to its office to show his gratitude to the people who created his beloved car. And it’s not just an ordinary cake; it’s a cake in the form of the patron’s very own Phantom.

To make it more personal, the custom-made dessert was delivered, cut, and handed personally by the unnamed Rolls-Royce Motor Cars customer. Call it symbolism or whatever, but the cake was created in such a way that it matches the customer’s Phantom in shape and in color, which somehow represents the brand’s notoriety in bespoke creations. It’s very fitting, if you ask us.

The customer even commented, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working people; the unsung heroes who are responsible for these mobile works of art.”

Rolls-Royce was clearly happy with the gesture, and even commented that it’s the first time that someone has expressed such kind of gratitude towards the company. This isn’t a surprise, though, as fans that go out of their way are dime a dozen. But we think this one’s really cute and sweet – in every sense of those words.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We thank our patron for this extraordinary gesture, which was warmly welcomed by everyone at the Home of Rolls-Royce. It is not unusual for our patrons to thank the men and women in the Rolls-Royce family who are responsible for building their motor cars, but this is the first time that one has asked to express their thanks in this way.”

Aside from the customer’s name, there is one rather important information that wasn’t disclosed in this official corporate news release of Rolls-Royce: was the cake any good?

Source: Rolls-Royce