The smallest and most polarizing crossover of Toyota is getting price adjustments and new entry-level variant for 2019. This will bring the C-HR nearer the price point of its segment rivals, which the company hopes to undercut.

This new pricing and variant choices are seen on order guides, as revealed by CarsDirect. The C-HR’s new base level LE trim will have a price tag of $21,990 (including a $1,045 destination charge), which is $1,505 less than the XLE – the previous entry-level variant. This will put the model on the same ground with the $525-cheaper Honda HR-V.

However, the new base model naturally gets less toys than the previous one. The LE trim will only have 17-inch steel rims and won’t have the blind spot monitors, while color options will exclude the new Blue Flame and the white/black roof choices.

Good news is, all C-HRs will still come with Toyota Safety Sense P that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and auto-high beams. The 2019 C-HR will also support Apple CarPlay and will have Toyota’s latest version of Entune 3.0 infotainment system.

The entry-level C-HR may be more affordable by many car buyers, but the its range-toppers will get a price hike, albeit, with added features to make up for the higher price tag. The XLE trim will go up by $530, bringing it to $24,025. This increase will give you a smart key, 18-inch wheels, lighted vanity mirrors, auto-folding mirrors, and puddle illumination.

The Limited trim, on the other hand, gets heftier, and will sell for $27,045. With that, you’ll get black or brown leather seats with driver's side power lumbar support, a better Entune 3.0 Premium, seat back pockets and available rain-sensing wipers. Its aesthetics will be upgraded as well to separate it from the herd of C-HRs, such as chrome window accents, piano black B-pillars, and a “red bumper garnish.”

Source: CarsDirect