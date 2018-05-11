If you’re wondering about the importance of the Macan for Porsche, the smaller SUV managed to outsell the 911 last year by a three-to-one margin. A whopping 97,000 were sold in 2017, so it’s safe to say the Cayenne’s little brother is a huge deal for the folks from Stuttgart. Like virtually any other car out there, the Macan will be going through a mid-cycle refresh and we will likely get to see it in the latter half of the year.

After checking out a multitude of spy shots depicting barely camouflaged prototype, we’ve decided to try and figure out what was hiding beneath the disguise. In typical Porsche fashion, the changes the Macan will receive are going to be on a subtle level, especially when it comes down to the tweaks applied at the front fascia.

You’ll probably have a hard time noticing the updates, although it could be a different story at the back. With the latest Panamera, Cayenne along with some versions of the 911 (991.2)getting a full-width light strip, it would make sense for the refreshed Macan to get it as well, especially since spy shots have shown the next-gen 911 (992) will have it.

Bigger modifications will occur inside the cabin where Porsche will rework the center console to accommodate a bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system. To make room for the upsized display, the central air vents are going to be moved lower on the console.

As far as engines are concerned, Porsche recently hinted that not only the Cayenne will be getting a diesel engine, but the Macan as well. The company has never developed a diesel and it certainly won’t be starting now, so the two SUVs will get them from other members of the Volkswagen Group – probably Audi.

The updated Macan might debut at the beginning of October during the Paris Motor Show or even sooner on the World Wide Web.