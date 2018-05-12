Nissan has been fond of playing around with the Rogue when it comes to its partnership with the Star Wars franchise. It wasn’t far-fetched, though. In fact, we think it’s clever. It all started with the Star Wars: Rouge One movie in 2016 wherein the Japanese marque was fast enough to take the opportunity of dressing up its car that coincidentally has the same name as the movie. Thus, Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition was born.

The partnership continues with the quirky Rogue X-Wing Concept. If that didn’t appeal to you, don’t worry; you’re not alone.

This time, however, Nissan made a Millennium Falcon-inspired Rogue for the Solo: A Star Wars Story, in line with its world premiere on May 25. Good news is (or bad news, depends on you), it joins Hollywood stars on the red carpet. Just like the other Star Wars-inspired Rogues, the custom-fabrication was done by Vehicle Effects.

"As the third installment of our own trilogy of collaborations with Lucasfilm, we raised the bar delivering our best custom show vehicle yet," said Jeremy Tucker, Nissan's vice president of marketing communications and media.

"We started with the best-selling Nissan Rogue and worked with the talented concept designers at Lucasfilm and ILM. Then we turned to the experts at Vehicle Effects bring it to life. The result is hands-down the most complete and thrilling vehicle we've ever done,” he added.

Now, the Millennium Falcon treatment on the Rogue aren’t just aesthetics. Its interior is also modified add buttons, lights, and sound effects, closely reflecting the sights and sounds of the legendary space ship’s cockpit. Even the chairs are created in such a way you’ll see and feel the way that you should inside the Millennium Falcon. Pretty cool.

Even better, the rear end gets a “hyperdrive” effect, visually and audibly, with the installed blue lights and Bose speakers. The latter amounts to 1,500 watts of intergalactic sound effects.

Here's a video of the Millennium Falcon-themed Rogue in action.

For its aesthetics, however, we’ll leave that up for you to judge.

Source: Nissan