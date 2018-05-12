This could put a smile on Han Solo’s face. Or can it?
Nissan has been fond of playing around with the Rogue when it comes to its partnership with the Star Wars franchise. It wasn’t far-fetched, though. In fact, we think it’s clever. It all started with the Star Wars: Rouge One movie in 2016 wherein the Japanese marque was fast enough to take the opportunity of dressing up its car that coincidentally has the same name as the movie. Thus, Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition was born.
The partnership continues with the quirky Rogue X-Wing Concept. If that didn’t appeal to you, don’t worry; you’re not alone.
This time, however, Nissan made a Millennium Falcon-inspired Rogue for the Solo: A Star Wars Story, in line with its world premiere on May 25. Good news is (or bad news, depends on you), it joins Hollywood stars on the red carpet. Just like the other Star Wars-inspired Rogues, the custom-fabrication was done by Vehicle Effects.
Now, the Millennium Falcon treatment on the Rogue aren’t just aesthetics. Its interior is also modified add buttons, lights, and sound effects, closely reflecting the sights and sounds of the legendary space ship’s cockpit. Even the chairs are created in such a way you’ll see and feel the way that you should inside the Millennium Falcon. Pretty cool.
Even better, the rear end gets a “hyperdrive” effect, visually and audibly, with the installed blue lights and Bose speakers. The latter amounts to 1,500 watts of intergalactic sound effects.
Here's a video of the Millennium Falcon-themed Rogue in action.
For its aesthetics, however, we’ll leave that up for you to judge.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Nissan's latest Star Wars-themed custom show vehicle lands on the Hollywood red carpet at the world premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story' this evening. Based upon the brand's best-selling 2018 Nissan Rogue, the custom show vehicle takes inspiration from the iconic Millennium Falcon featuring unmistakable elements from the most-capable ship in the galaxy.
"As the third installment of our own trilogy of collaborations with Lucasfilm, we raised the bar delivering our best custom show vehicle yet," said Jeremy Tucker, Nissan's vice president of marketing communications and media. "We started with the best-selling Nissan Rogue and worked with the talented concept designers at Lucasfilm and ILM. Then we turned to the experts at Vehicle Effects bring it to life. The result is hands-down the most complete and thrilling vehicle we've ever done."
Merging the likeness of the Millennium Falcon with the Nissan Rogue was a natural fit. ProPILOT Assist, a Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, helps drivers maintain speeds and guide the Rogue "Straight Down the Center." Similarly, the Millennium Falcon always seems to find its way out of trouble ahead by navigating obstacles with apparent ease.
The Millennium Falcon-inspired Rogue is the most extensive Star Wars-themed Nissan custom show vehicle build to date, practically appearing as though it flew right off the screen. In addition to a fully customized movie-inspired exterior, for the first time, this Star Wars-inspired Nissan receives a full interior makeover channeling the iconic cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
Kids of all ages are going to enjoy the level of detail and craftsmanship that went into the interior of the build. Just as any Star Wars fan would expect, the interior features buttons, lights and sound effects closely reflecting the sights and sounds of the Millennium Falcon's cockpit. It also features front- and second-row chairs like those seen inside the Millennium Falcon. Additionally, center-mounted "hyperdrive" controls bring the package to life.
The exterior is where the workmanship of the build shines. Custom handcrafted aluminum body panels feature details mimicking the Millennium Falcon, while 3D-printed inserts bring another level of immersive depth to the project. A roof-mounted radar dish and laser cannon appear as though they were lifted right from the movie set. Up front, the multi-pane windshield clearly resembles that of the on-screen hero.
But the rear of the craft is where all the magic happens. The subspace-hyperdrive unit spanning the entire width of the Rogue appropriately glows blue, while a trio of high-mounted Bose speakers and an 18-in. Bose subwoofer provide the aural experience. Inside and out, the Bose system delivers an impressive 1,500 watts.
Custom fabrication for the Millennium Falcon themed Rogue was completed at Vehicle Effects in Burbank, Calif. Vehicle Effects has a storied history in crafting custom vehicles for on-screen use and is responsible for all previous Nissan Star Wars-themed show vehicles.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is in theaters nationwide on Friday, May 25.