After recently revealing the F-Type-based Thunder, Lister Cars now sets its sights on the high-performance crossover market with a tuned version of the F-Pace that is reportedly called the Lightning. The customized model is allegedly the world's fastest SUV, which is a lofty claim against adversaries like the Lamborghini Urus.

Lister doesn't offer any specific details about the upcoming SUV, but the body features a yellow pinstripe running down the side. According to details from Autocar, Lister's owner claims that the F-Pace-SVR-based model could pump out as much as 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts), and the firm intends to build 250 of them.

The standard F-Pace SVR packs 550 hp (410 kW) from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. It can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph).

To even compete for the title of fastest SUV, Lister's creation would need to top the Lamborghini Urus' ability to reach 190 mph (306 kph). The Lambo has 641 hp (478 kW), so the 670 hp F-Pace might have enough muscle to achieve a little more speed. It's still a tall order, though.

While Lister is still teasing this SUV, the firm's development of the Thunder coupe is in a more advanced state. The tuned F-Type has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with 666 hp (497 kW) that allows the vehicle to reach an alleged top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). Other modifications include a carbon fiber front and rear bumper. A carbon hood is also an option.

Eventually, Lister wants to build a new supercar that would be a followup to the 1993 Storm. The plan is for the Storm II to use a 7.8-liter supercharged V12 with 1,000 hp (746 kW), and the model would carry a price around $2.78 million each. Production would reportedly only six examples per year.

Source: Lister via Facebook, Autocar