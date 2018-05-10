Along with an updated look, some added tech, and a new turbocharged engine, the Fiat 500 is also getting a slight price hike for the 2018 model year. The teeny, tiny hatchback made its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, and will go on sale later in the year. When it does, it will start at $16,245 – a significant $1,250 increase over the previous year.

That $16,245 MSRP is for the entry-level Pop trim with a manual (the automatic option is an extra $995). For what it’s worth, the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop started at just $14,995. Not only has entry-level pricing gone up, but the 500 sees an increase throughout the range – not to mention a more expensive destination charge, which now asks $1,245.

For the next-up 500 Lounge, buyers will have to dish out $20,990, a whole $1,500 more than the previous year. The 500 Abarth even sees an increase of $750, with a starting MSRP of $21,740. The base Fiat 500's new asking price represents a year-over-year increase of 9.4 percent, according to CarsDirect.

For what it’s worth, the added costs do result in more power. The Fiat 500 is now turbocharged throughout the range, even the basic Pop trim gains adopts the new 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. The new powertrain comes paired to either a standard five-speed manual or a optional six-speed automatic transmission.

That new engine produces 135 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters) of torque in the Pop and Lounge trims, meaning the 2018 Fiat 500 is now 34 horsepower (25 kilowatts) up on the previous model. The outgoing 1.4-liter naturally aspirated engine produced just 101 hp (75 kW) and 97 lb-ft (131 Nm) of torque. On the high-output Abarth, that same turbocharged engine produces 160 hp (119 kW) and 183 lb-ft (284 Nm).

Source: CarsDirect