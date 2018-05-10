After recently launching a new generation of the Ram 1500, new spy photos reveal the upcoming improvements for the 2500 HD that serves customers who need to haul heavier loads. This one is in the popular Crew Cab body.

This pickup wears lots of cladding to hide the body panels, and the few exposed areas feature a camouflaged wrap to hide the details. The general appearance seems to take considerable influence from the latest Ram 1500, though. Up front, the crosshair grille appears to be gone, which suggests a switch to the new mesh layout. There are also narrow headlights with LEDs along the bottom edge. The rest of the body is too hidden to see very well.

Inside, expect the Ram 1500's tech to move to the 2500. Among the features, look for the 12-inch infotainment screen to be an option. More advanced driver assistance features should also be available, like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.

Powertrain changes are a mystery for now but expect upgrades to keep up with the competition from the Silverado HD and Ford Super Duty. One possibility would be to incorporate the 1500's mild-hybrid tech as a way to boost efficiency and aid low-speed acceleration. This system uses a 48-volt starter-generator and 0.43-kWh lithium-ion battery and currently available on the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8.

Ram has already confirmed plans to build the next-gen heavy-duty trucks at its factory in Warren, Michigan, rather than Mexico like the current pickup. Look for them to debut in 2019, which means the company has a lot more time to fine tune the heavy hauler.

Source: Automedia