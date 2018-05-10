Production of the new generation moves to the United States.
After recently launching a new generation of the Ram 1500, new spy photos reveal the upcoming improvements for the 2500 HD that serves customers who need to haul heavier loads. This one is in the popular Crew Cab body.
This pickup wears lots of cladding to hide the body panels, and the few exposed areas feature a camouflaged wrap to hide the details. The general appearance seems to take considerable influence from the latest Ram 1500, though. Up front, the crosshair grille appears to be gone, which suggests a switch to the new mesh layout. There are also narrow headlights with LEDs along the bottom edge. The rest of the body is too hidden to see very well.
Inside, expect the Ram 1500's tech to move to the 2500. Among the features, look for the 12-inch infotainment screen to be an option. More advanced driver assistance features should also be available, like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist.
Powertrain changes are a mystery for now but expect upgrades to keep up with the competition from the Silverado HD and Ford Super Duty. One possibility would be to incorporate the 1500's mild-hybrid tech as a way to boost efficiency and aid low-speed acceleration. This system uses a 48-volt starter-generator and 0.43-kWh lithium-ion battery and currently available on the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8.
Ram has already confirmed plans to build the next-gen heavy-duty trucks at its factory in Warren, Michigan, rather than Mexico like the current pickup. Look for them to debut in 2019, which means the company has a lot more time to fine tune the heavy hauler.
Source: Automedia
Ram 2500 HD Spy Shots
Today we caught up to the 2020 RAM 2500 HD Crew Cab while testing near FCAs Headquarters.
The current RAM HDs are getting long in the tooth, having been on sale since 2010 and only receiving a minor facelift in 2014 (lights, grille, updated interior). The new HD trucks are expected to fall in line with the recently debuted 1500, and in the process ditch the crosshair grille (which unfortunately will only live on via the Charger, Durango, Journey, and Grand Caravan) a hallmark of the truck since the mid-80s.
Other exterior styling should run a parallel to the 1500, but in a more muscular fashion. Inside, expect the HD to mimic the 1500 with thoughtful design and premium materials. Tech should come from the Uconnect 4, with or without navigation, with an 8.4-inch screen, and the optional Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system with the massive portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen center console display.
Current power is derived from three engines. A 383 HP 5.7L V8 with a compressed natural gas option, a 410 HP 6.4L V8, and a 6.7L turbo diesel inline-six available in three tunes: 350 HP w/ 660 lb-ft, 370 HP w/ 800 lb-ft, and 385 HP with 930 lb-ft torque rating. The 5.7L and 6.4L are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the three versions of 6.7L can be paired to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Expect the 6.7 to get an additional power bump in hopes of one-upping the F350 and Silverado 3500, which currently feature more horsepower and similar torque.
The next Ram HD is slated to move its production location from Saltillo, Mexico to Warren, Michigan in 2020, in time for the next generation heavy duty’s start of production. Expect an official debut sometime in 2019.