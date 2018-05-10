Drifting isn't really something anyone should be doing on public roads, but there's no doubt that it's a ton of fun on an empty expanse of asphalt. In a new video CarWow attempts to find the best vehicle for drifting among three very different choices: a Toyota 86 Initial D edition, BMW M2, and Lexus GS-F.

To identify the best model for sliding around, CarWow uses a data logger to evaluate the peak angle during the slide. Doing that across two runs yields an average for comparing them. The results are rather surprising.

This 86 isn't quite stock because the Initial D edition (gallery below) comes with a TRD suspension and Cusco front strut brace, but these are parts that owners could easily add to their cars. The affordable coupe punches above its price class, too, with an average angle of 28 degrees. The score is enough to put the retro-inspired model into second place in the competition.

6 photos

While it costs far more and has significantly more power, the M2 doesn't perform as well here. It averages 26.5 degrees across both runs, but the car puts on the most impressive performance with smoke billowing from the tires.

Finally, the GS-F takes a turn and blows the other two out of the water with a 38-degree average, including reaching 50 degrees on the first run. The performance is undoubtedly impressive, but the sedan's long wheelbase could be part of it achieving such an impressive angle. The greater length between the wheels means there's greater stability, so the driver can feel more comfortable pushing the slide further without going too far and spinning the four-door.

The results of this test probably shouldn't affect your future purchasing decision because holding a car in a drift like this is unlikely to be a common occurrence. Plus, if someone really wanting to go sliding would put some sticky tires up front and low-grip rubber in the rear, which would completely change the max angles.

Source: Carwow via YouTube