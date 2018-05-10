Dodge is introducing a new police car based on the popular Durango SUV. The Durango Pursuit is entering services with a 5.7-liter V8 under the hood, generating 360 horsepower (268 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (529 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with quick shifts and a full-time AWD system – basically the same power setup that is found in the Dodge Charger Pursuit, which is currently the top-selling police sedan in the U.S. market.

The police car is also equipped with a two-speed transfer case and larger, heavy-duty anti-lock brakes, which ensure the 60-0 miles per hour (96-0 kilometers per hour) stopping distance is only 134 feet (40 meters). The clever packaging of the powertrain components in the construction of the vehicle provides a perfect 50:50 weight balance, while under-vehicle mount for the spare tire maximizes the interior cargo space and accessibility.

Discover the Charger Pursuit: Dodge Charger Police Pack Can Now Detect Sneaky Perps From Behind

With 8.1 inches (206 millimeters) of ground clearance and 7,200 lbs towing capability, the Durango Pursuit should be able to cope with every task on and off the road. A segment-leading wheelbase of 119.8 inches (3.04 meters) improves the stability and handling, but also ensures there’s enough room for the passengers in the cabin.

As standard, the Durango Pursuit comes featuring an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, parking camera with parking sensors, air conditioning with air filtration and three-zone climate control, trailer sway control, and others.

“Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle,” Steve Beahm, head of passenger car brands at Dodge, comments. “The Dodge Durango is already known as the Charger of SUVs, so it is only natural that the new Durango Pursuit complements the Charger Pursuit in police fleets across the country.”

The automaker says the Durango Pursuit will be available for orders for a limited time.

Source: Dodge