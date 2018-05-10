Mercedes’ family of compact cars is growing to include a total of eight models, among which will be a new generation of the B-Class. It has been spotted multiple times already and now a production-bodied prototype has been seen caught on camera while conducting public testing on German roads. Still carrying an extensive amount of camouflage on its tall body, the minivan was only showing its panoramic roof that will obviously cost you extra when the model will be available at dealerships.

Some might find it a bit surprising that Mercedes is keeping the B-Class alive, but it’s a decision that makes sense as not all people are willing to go down the crossover road. Those folks will be well taken care of considering that aside from a new GLA, the three-pointed star is also coming out with a GLB and it might give it an optional seven-seat layout for larger families.

Getting back to the B-Class at hand, it will follow the same recipe used by Volkswagen for its Golf Sportsvan. Essentially, it will be a taller five-door hatchback with extra inside the more configurable cabin and a bigger cargo capacity to make the minivan a better companion during extended trips.

Having seen the new A-Class hatchback and its first-ever sedan counterpart, it’s really not that hard to figure out how the B-Class’ interior is going to look like and the sort of engines will be on offer. Expect to find the swanky new MBUX infotainment system and the “state-of-the-art” diesel engine co-developed with Renault we talked aboutjust yesterday. Needless to say, the new gasoline units of the A-Class models will also be offered for the minivan.

Mercedes’ competitor for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer might be unveiled in the latter half of the year, unless we will have to wait for early 2019 to see it in full.

Video: walkoART – Videos / YouTube