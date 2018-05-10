If you plan on heading to Germany’s Autobahn, watch out for this guy. Even if you have a fast car, there’s a good chance YouTube’s AutoTopNL is right behind you in an even hotter performance model flashing his headlights to make you swerve into the right lane and clear his path. He’s been constantly posting videos with him putting the pedal to the metal in high-end automobiles, with the most recent example being a 718 Cayman GTS he had the privilege of pushing to the max.

Because the Autobahn was quite busy that day, it took a while for him to make the Cayman’s top speed limiter kick on an unrestricted section of the highway. If you’re here just to see the digital speedometer read 294 kph (183 mph), the high-speed action starts off around the 10:34 mark. Porsche says the range-topping Cayman (until the GT4 arrives) can hit a maximum speed of 290 kph (180 mph), which although is a little bit higher than what the speedometer is showing, chances are the coupe’s real velocity was the one listed in the specs sheet.

The version featured in the attached video had the optional PDK and that shaves off three tenths of a second from the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) compared to the standard manual model. It does the task in 4.3 seconds as opposed to the manual’s 4.6 seconds, with both having the exact same top speed.

The 718 Cayman GTS may have lost its flat-six with the latest version, but it has more horsepower and torque thanks to a turbocharged flat-four engine. Those looking for an even meaner version with a bigger engine will have to wait a little bit more for the 911 GT3-engined 718 Cayman GT4. It’s getting a naturally aspirated flat-six rumored to up the power ante to roughly 400 hp or 35 hp more than the GTS.

Video: AutoTopNL / YouTube