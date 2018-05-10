With the third-generation Touareg representing an important product launch for Volkswagen, it’s no wonder the peeps from Wolfsburg are eager to detail everything that’s new with the luxury SUV. After learning about the thermal imagining camera – a first for a VW – we’re now getting acquainted with the all-wheel steering system.

Representing yet another first for the brand, AWS has also been implemented in the Touareg’s fancier cousins, the Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne, with which it’s sharing the same platform. VW is selling the system as part of a technological package also encompassing adaptive air suspension and electronic damping control.

So, how does it work? At speeds of up to 37 kph (23 mph), the rear wheels turn in the opposite angle to the front ones, so when then the front wheels veer left, the rear ones are automatically going to steer to the right by up to five degrees. Doing so will boost the Touareg’s maneuverability and that should come in handy around town, when parking and while towing a trailer thanks to a reduction of the turn radius from 12.19 to 11.9 meters.

Go above 37 kph (23 mph) and the rear wheels will steer in the same direction as the front ones to improve handling and also stability when changing lanes or whenever the driver performs an evasive maneuver to avoid an incoming hazard.

The aforementioned night vision system and the AWS are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the amount of technology VW has managed to cram into its new flagship. Other notable examples include the matrix LED headlights and a head-up display that projects the image straight onto the windshield. There’s also the Innovision Cockpit and a semi-automated steering and lane keeping assistant capable of accelerating and braking while the SUV is travelling at speeds of up to 60 kph (37 mph).

Making the Touareg so sophisticated might cannibalize sales of the Audi Q7, but that’s the price to pay when you’re such a huge conglomerate with numerous brands – each with a vast portfolio of models.

Source: Volkswagen