If you’re looking for the most fuel-efficient 2018 Jeep Wrangler so far, then you’re going to have to opt for the Wrangler with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. The two-door model gets 23 miles per gallon in the city and 25 mpg on the highway for a combined EPA rating of 24 mpg. The four-door version is slightly worse, returning 22 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 22 mpg combined.

While the numbers paint a very rosy picture for the turbo 2.0-liter Wrangler, actual savings may not be that noticeable. Not only do customers have to pay more for the turbocharged engine over the naturally aspirated V6 – $1,000 over the V6 auto and some $3,000 over the V6 with a manual – the engine requires premium fuel that can easily wipe away any significant fuel savings.

The turbocharged engine also gives Wrangler owners more torque at the cost of more horsepower. The four-cylinder engine produces 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque while the V6 produces 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Also, the V6 is the only engine that can come equipped with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. The eight-speed transmission is the only gearbox available with the 2.0-liter engine.

The Jeep Wrangler remains a popular SUV for off-road adventures and non-enthusiasts alike. The JL Wrangler sees a host of other improvements inside and out over the outgoing JK model, and the fuel economy is just one of those improvements. The added torque will certainly tickle the fancy of some off-road enthusiasts, though the V6 engine is no slouch either.

With a starting price of just $26,995, there are few other choices when looking for an affordable off-road vehicle. The fuel economy differences between the four-cylinder and V8 V6 likely won’t deter a customer from buying a new Wrangler. On the other hand, dropping $57,310 for a Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon could cause cardiac arrest.

Source: EPA via JLWranglerForums.com