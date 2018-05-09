At the end of tonight’s second shift at Ford’s Dearborn (Michigan) Truck Plant, all production will cease for the F-150 – Ford’s best-selling vehicle. The production stoppage comes after a fire at Meridian Magnesium Products in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, on May 2, which produces die-cast components for the truck. Production at the company’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri has already stopped production of the F-150.

The parts shortage is also affecting the production of Ford’s F-Series Super Duty pickups. Production is down at the Kentucky Truck Plant. However, Ford expects production to continue at its Ohio Assembly plant in Avon Lake.

“This is a fluid situation, but we are working closely with our supplier and UAW partners to do everything we can to limit the impact on our production,” said Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president of Global Operations. “It’s a full team effort and we’re confident that any impacts will be short term. The good news is we have strong inventories of our best-selling F-Series pickups and other vehicles, and customers won’t have a problem finding the model they want.”

In the statement announcing the shutdown of F-150 production, the automaker does not note when production at either plant would resume. The company says its working with its supplier base to rectify the parts shortage.

Company spokeswoman Kelli Felker told the Detroit Free Press Tuesday that about 3,600 workers in Kansas City are affected by the shutdown while another 4,000 could be affected in Dearborn. Felker also said there’s no date on when production would resume at the Kansas City Plant, which also produces the Ford Transit.

The fire, which was followed by a series of explosions, at Meridian Magnesium Products remains under investigation. The fire forced the evacuation of nearly 150 people from the building with only two sustaining injuries. Ford production accounts for less than a third of the volume of output from the factory, the automaker says.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford built 29,572 trucks in Kansas City and 31,482 trucks at its Dearborn factory last month.

Source: Ford, Detroit Free Press