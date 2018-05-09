Hennessey may have the fastest Dodge Demon around – for right now – but those who lack the 1,035-horsepower upgrade are left to fight with just 840 horsepower. How sad, right? That’s not enough for one Demon owner who fails to overcome a new challenger – a 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1.

The Demon does boast 840 horsepower, but that’s running on race gas with a host of added goodies added from the Demon crate that includes a performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration, performance air filter, and front-runner drag wheels. The unmodified Demon still makes an astonishing 808 hp and 717 pound-feet of torque.

The ZR1 makes 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. That’s not even close to 808 hp. However, there’s a significant weight difference between the Demon and ZR1 with the Chevy clearly having the advantage by at least 720 pounds. The only noted modification to the Corvette is the drag radial tires.

A user on CorvetteForum.com claims to have the time slip from the race, and it doesn’t appear the Demon has all the Demon Crate upgrades. The Corvette best the Demon by more than a full second. The ZR1 clocked a quarter-mile time of 10.2 seconds at 137.24 miles per hour while the Dodge earned an 11.59-second quarter-mile run at 134.17 mph.

Dodge fans may be a bit peeved about the outcome. However, Corvette fans should hold their applause until a ZR1 goes up against a properly-equipped 840-hp Demon, which dodge claims can complete quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour. Also, in these types of race, the skill of the driver comes into play. Just because your car has more power doesn’t mean you have the skills to use it. It appears like the Demon was at a disadvantage before the race even started.

Honestly, we’d like to see a proper rematch.

Source: Farmer Machine Co Racing YouTube via Carscoops.com