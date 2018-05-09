We’re pretty sure when Hennessey Performance saw the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon the company laughed at its performance. For a tuner that’s made its mark on the world by cranking out insane amounts of horsepower and performance from already powerful cars, upgrading the Demon was natural. What we have here is the Hennessey HPE1000 Dodge Demon, a 1,035-horsepower quarter-mile crusher that takes Dodge’s initial performance numbers and shreds them. It crushes the Demon's original performance by running a quarter mile in 9.14 seconds at 152 miles per hour.

Earlier this year, we saw the tuner take the Demon up to its relatively low top speed. Then again, this isn’t a car designed for the Mulsanne Straight. Dodge designed the Demon for one thing, and one thing only – the drag strip. Hennessey added a host of performance upgrades, far surpassing the Demon’s 840-horsepower figure. When Dodge introduced the Demon, the company boasted about the car’s 9.65-second quarter-mile time at 140 mph. Hennessey lopped off half a second.

The HPE1000 package adds a host of upgrades, such as a 4.5-liter supercharger, a supercharger pulley upgrade, a new throttle body, stainless-steel long-tube headers, high-flow supercharger bypass valve, upgraded high-flow fuel injectors, an HPE calibration, and a plethora of other performance upgrades. The HPE1000 package of course comes with badging, serial number plaques, and a one-year/12,000-mile warranty. Oh, and bragging rights.

The video from Hennessey shows the brutality of the HPE1000 Demon’s launch. It’s otherworldly, especially the first few seconds of the video showing the Demon rocketing away down the strip. It also sounds glorious, so turn up those speakers.

According to company president and founder, John Hennessey, the tuner has worked hard over the last several months to develop a low-nine-second drag car that offers complete performance at the track while still being comfortable enough to drive home afterward.

We say Hennessey has accomplished its mission.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube