Kia’s large, three-row Telluride SUV is continuing testing ahead of production that should start in late 2018 or early 2019 for the 2020 model year. The SUV, which will slot above the Kia Sorento, will seat eight with a possible seven-seat version coming at a later date. The addition of the Telluride fleshes out the automaker’s SUV offerings at a time when consumer tastes for crossovers and SUVs are changing.

The new photos don't show much more than what we’ve already seen. The cladding still obscures much of the SUV’s design, though the production version should carry many of the design cues first seen on the concept with a few notable changes. The wide grille is present, but the headlights appear to have changed orientation – from horizontal to vertical. Also, the door handles are a more traditional design. The overall design of the Telluride appears tough due to the the upright A- and D-pillars.

Kia unveiled the Telluride concept at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show where it boasted a 400-horsepower hybrid powertrain that paired a 270-hp 3.5-liter V6 and a 130 HP electric motor. While there may be a PHEV Telluride in the future, the likely powertrain could be the bitrubo 3.3-liter V6. That engine produces 365 hp and 376 pound-feet of torque, which would be enough for the large SUV. A turbocharged four-cylinder would seem insufficient for such a large platform. The Telluride will likely be front-wheel drive, though it could be offered strictly as an all-wheel-drive vehicle, which should have power delivered through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Kia Telluride will become a halo vehicle for the brand, much like the Stinger has given the automaker some serious performance credibility. It will offer some luxury touches that will help separate it from the Sorento. Luxury features, which should include a host of safety technologies, could consist of an electrically folding third row to a 360-degree camera.

The production version of the 2020 Kia Telluride should debut later this year.

Photos: Automedia