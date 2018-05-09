With a top speed of 170 mph, it's even faster than the new Golf GTI TCR road car.
With Wörthersee kicking off today, you can rest assured there will be a lot of amped-up VAG models revealed between now and the end of the week. While we’re waiting for Volkswagen to unveil the road-going Golf GTI TCR, the German tuners at Oettinger specialized in upgrading VWs are at the event with their own idea of a hardcore Golf GTI.
The same folks behind the insane VW Golf R500 unveiled three years ago at Wörthersee have now focused on the GTI version to turn it into the ultimate front-wheel-drive hot hatch. Developed over the course of just four months, the first order of business was to work on the engine and they’ve managed to bump output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter to a whopping 355 horsepower and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters). That makes it way more powerful than even the Golf GTI Clubsport S, a former fastest FWD production car around the Nürburgring.
Aside from packing an extra 49 hp and 66 lb-ft (90 Nm) over the Clubsport S, Oettinger’s little monster is also substantially quicker in the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph). It completes the task in a little over 5 seconds whereas the beefiest factory Golf GTI of them all needs 5.8 seconds. Top speed has been improved as well, from the stock 162 mph (261 kph) of the Clubsport S to 170 mph (274 kph). As a side note, that’s even higher than the aforementioned 164-mph Golf GTI TCR road car bound to be revealed in full very soon.
Besides fiddling with the familiar 2.0 TSI, Oettinger has also worked its magic to elaborate an aggressive body kit to match the extra grunt coming from underneath the vented hood. 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) wider than the regular Golf GTI, the new body encompasses everything from a prominent front splitter to a large rear wing and a menacing diffuser. Those two fat exhaust finishes further enhance the Need for Speed vibe the car is sending.
No tuning project would be complete without a set of custom alloys, a 20-inch wheel set finished in white and wrapped in 275/25 R20 tires. There’s also an adjustable suspension available together with other niceties for those looking to upgrade their Golfs. Oettinger is selling these goodies not just for the GTI, but also for the all-wheel-drive R. These items are compatible with the current generations of the two hot hatches or alternatively you can place an order a complete vehicle.
OETTINGER and Engstler Motorsport present
the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street
- The renowned tuner brings the top model as a low volume series
- With numbered model badge Vehicle No. 001
When the men from the renowned VW tuner, OETTINGER, set off for the world’s largest GTI meet, they always have a surprise with them. Three years have now past since premiere of the spectacular OETTINGER 500R, three years full of technical innovation. Now it is time to open a new chapter in the success story of the team from Friedrichsdorf.
Where else, when not at the legendary GTI meet in Reifnitz, could the latest offspring in the OETTINGER family be presented?! Pole Position for the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street, which will celebrate its world premiere in front of tens of thousands of GTI Fans.
Already breath taking, even when stationary – the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street accelerates the pulse to a record frequency. The motor sport genes are unmistakeable.
The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Design Package is a further great success. The complete vehicle width is increased by over 80mm (31/8”). At the front a wide front skirt with adjustable splitter draws attention. Functional, the bonnet / hood with vents for the engine bay. Further eye catchers are the impressive front wings / fenders with the attractively styled wheel arch ventilation. The striking side skirts and rear wing / fender extensions are also extremely captivating. At the rear, the visual performance is driven to the absolute pinnacle by the widened skirt together with an imposing rear wing with Racing-Wings.
The concentrated knowledge of the renowned tuner from Friedrichsdorf is also to be found in the engine bay. The 360 HP (DIN) / 265 kW OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Nr. #001 accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just over 5 seconds and attains a top speed of 274 km (170 mph). Also the torque of 470 Nm (347 lb/ft) assures enormous driving pleasure.
Of course, further customer wishes can also be realised. The complete catalogue of established 2.0 TSI OETTINGER enhancements are available. So conversions of 450 HP (DIN) and more, with the installation of self-developed forged pistons, can be easily realised.
Highlight in the interior: Driver and front seat passenger sit in deeply positioned sports seats. These are particularly light, have integrated head restraints and deeply contoured bolsters. Embroidered TCR Germany Street scripts decorate the seat backs.
The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Nr. #001 is fitted with 20 inch sports rims, 275/25 R20 tyres and an adjustable suspension. Further wheel and tyre and suspension configurations are available to allow the pilot to chase the best lap times on the track. High performance brake callipers and inner ventilated brake discs (380 x 32 mm / 15” x 11/4“), at the front, assure excellent deceleration.
In only 4 months the OETTINGER team, and especially Reiner Friedmann (CEO) and Rolf Schepp (Chief designer), have once again achieved the impossible. The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street is the first visible result of an intensive cooperation between OETTINGER and Engstler Motorsport. Both companies have a reputation for first class engineering, strong team spirit and the will for success – we can remain curious.
Engstler Motorsport has evolved to a professional partner in national and international motor sport. Team boss and driver, Franz Engstler, is actively responsible for the new racing series, the ADAC TCR Germany, as well as for development of young talent. In addition Engstler Motorsport is, together with the ADAC, promoter of the TCR Germany, which, with 30 vehicles, is one of the most challenging Touring Car race series in the world. With Luca Engstler, the team has a top contender. The wild youngster is not only an extremely successful young athlete, but also, starting immediately, OETTINGER brand ambassador – best prerequisite for the street legal OETTINGER TCR Germany Street to attain the Pole position.
The owner of an OETTINGER TCR Germany Street can also celebrate; then with the purchase of a vehicle, they will be able to experience an exciting race of the TCR Germany, TCR Middle East or TCR Asia, up close together with Team Engstler Motorsport and OETTINGER.
The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street is available, not only as a complete vehicle, but also as a kit suitable for Golf GTI / Golf R, from MY 2013 to 2018, from OETTINGER Sportsystems, Engstler Motorsport and exclusive dealers and importers from June 2018.