OETTINGER and Engstler Motorsport present

the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street

The renowned tuner brings the top model as a low volume series

With numbered model badge Vehicle No. 001

When the men from the renowned VW tuner, OETTINGER, set off for the world’s largest GTI meet, they always have a surprise with them. Three years have now past since premiere of the spectacular OETTINGER 500R, three years full of technical innovation. Now it is time to open a new chapter in the success story of the team from Friedrichsdorf.

Where else, when not at the legendary GTI meet in Reifnitz, could the latest offspring in the OETTINGER family be presented?! Pole Position for the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street, which will celebrate its world premiere in front of tens of thousands of GTI Fans.

Already breath taking, even when stationary – the OETTINGER TCR Germany Street accelerates the pulse to a record frequency. The motor sport genes are unmistakeable.

The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Design Package is a further great success. The complete vehicle width is increased by over 80mm (31/ 8 ”). At the front a wide front skirt with adjustable splitter draws attention. Functional, the bonnet / hood with vents for the engine bay. Further eye catchers are the impressive front wings / fenders with the attractively styled wheel arch ventilation. The striking side skirts and rear wing / fender extensions are also extremely captivating. At the rear, the visual performance is driven to the absolute pinnacle by the widened skirt together with an imposing rear wing with Racing-Wings.

The concentrated knowledge of the renowned tuner from Friedrichsdorf is also to be found in the engine bay. The 360 HP (DIN) / 265 kW OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Nr. #001 accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just over 5 seconds and attains a top speed of 274 km (170 mph). Also the torque of 470 Nm (347 lb/ft) assures enormous driving pleasure.

Of course, further customer wishes can also be realised. The complete catalogue of established 2.0 TSI OETTINGER enhancements are available. So conversions of 450 HP (DIN) and more, with the installation of self-developed forged pistons, can be easily realised.

Highlight in the interior: Driver and front seat passenger sit in deeply positioned sports seats. These are particularly light, have integrated head restraints and deeply contoured bolsters. Embroidered TCR Germany Street scripts decorate the seat backs.

The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street Nr. #001 is fitted with 20 inch sports rims, 275/25 R20 tyres and an adjustable suspension. Further wheel and tyre and suspension configurations are available to allow the pilot to chase the best lap times on the track. High performance brake callipers and inner ventilated brake discs (380 x 32 mm / 15” x 11/ 4 “), at the front, assure excellent deceleration.

In only 4 months the OETTINGER team, and especially Reiner Friedmann (CEO) and Rolf Schepp (Chief designer), have once again achieved the impossible. The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street is the first visible result of an intensive cooperation between OETTINGER and Engstler Motorsport. Both companies have a reputation for first class engineering, strong team spirit and the will for success – we can remain curious.

Engstler Motorsport has evolved to a professional partner in national and international motor sport. Team boss and driver, Franz Engstler, is actively responsible for the new racing series, the ADAC TCR Germany, as well as for development of young talent. In addition Engstler Motorsport is, together with the ADAC, promoter of the TCR Germany, which, with 30 vehicles, is one of the most challenging Touring Car race series in the world. With Luca Engstler, the team has a top contender. The wild youngster is not only an extremely successful young athlete, but also, starting immediately, OETTINGER brand ambassador – best prerequisite for the street legal OETTINGER TCR Germany Street to attain the Pole position.

The owner of an OETTINGER TCR Germany Street can also celebrate; then with the purchase of a vehicle, they will be able to experience an exciting race of the TCR Germany, TCR Middle East or TCR Asia, up close together with Team Engstler Motorsport and OETTINGER.

The OETTINGER TCR Germany Street is available, not only as a complete vehicle, but also as a kit suitable for Golf GTI / Golf R, from MY 2013 to 2018, from OETTINGER Sportsystems, Engstler Motorsport and exclusive dealers and importers from June 2018.