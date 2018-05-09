BMW’s flagship SUV, the upcoming X7, is one of the worst kept secrets in the industry. We’ve seen spy photos of the model countless times and the automaker even made an official preview of the giant family hauler. It will finally make an official debut in November this year, but tests of the first pre-production prototypes have already begun.

The folks over at Autogefuhl provide a very detailed look at the new SUV from Bavaria in a more than 40-minute long exclusive video. Unfortunately, the interior of their trial vehicle is still covered in camouflage, but previous spy photos have already revealed most of the luxurious cabin of the vehicle.

Production of the first, uhm, pre-production X7s started in December last year at BMW’s assembly plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the final version of the machine will also be assembled. The model will share the lines with the X3, X4, X5, and X6.

The X7 will be a real giant on the road - 5.1 meters (200.8 inches) long, 2.02 meters (79.5 inches) wide, and 1.8 meters (70.8 inches) tall, with a wheelbase of 3.01 meters (118.5 inches). A quick comparison with the brand’s current flagship SUV, the X5, shows the new range-topper will be 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) longer, 80 millimeters (3.15 inches) wider, and 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) taller.

The CLAR-based mammoth SUV will be aimed against solid models like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and Land Rover Range Rover, and will get a range of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines, depending on the market. At launch, it will be offered with a revised version of the 4.4-liter V8, as well as a 3.0-liter diesel, which will most likely be available only in Europe. A hybrid version will eventually join the lineup, combining a 2.0-liter turbo gas motor with an electric motor.

Source: Autogefuhl on YouTube