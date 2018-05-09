Nissan’s new entry-level crossover, the Kicks, is going on sale very soon and customers will be able to order it with a starting price of $17,990 for the base Kicks S with front-wheel drive. Actually, the sixth member of the brand’s SUV/crossover family won’t be offered with an AWD system, at least not for now.

The Kicks will be available in three trim levels, S, SV, and SR, all powered by a 1.6-liter 16-valve, four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline motor, generating 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) and 115 pound-feet (156 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to the front wheels through a “smooth” Xtronic CVT gearbox. This setup provides a combined fuel consumption of 33 miles per gallon.

Kicks S FWD $17,990 Kicks SV FWD $19,690 Kicks SR FWD $20,290

“The new Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting under $18,000,” Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning at Nissan, comments.

Customers will be able to choose from seven exterior colors, plus five two-tone options, three of which featuring a black contrasting roof. Nissan says the crossover has one of the largest load areas in its class and, regardless of the trim level, all Kicks models get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking, and Rearview Monitor. The SR range-topper, starting at $20,290, also comes with a 360-degree camera, blind spot and cross traffic alerts, LED headlights, and a Bose stereo system with speakers into the driver seat headrest.

The Kicks is Nissan’s first new nameplate launched in the United States in the last eight years. It joins the company’s Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs, which are among the best-selling models in their segments.

Source: Nissan