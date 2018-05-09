Range-topping SR model starts at $20,290.
Nissan’s new entry-level crossover, the Kicks, is going on sale very soon and customers will be able to order it with a starting price of $17,990 for the base Kicks S with front-wheel drive. Actually, the sixth member of the brand’s SUV/crossover family won’t be offered with an AWD system, at least not for now.
The Kicks will be available in three trim levels, S, SV, and SR, all powered by a 1.6-liter 16-valve, four-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline motor, generating 125 horsepower (93 kilowatts) and 115 pound-feet (156 Newton-meters) of torque. The power is channeled to the front wheels through a “smooth” Xtronic CVT gearbox. This setup provides a combined fuel consumption of 33 miles per gallon.
Kicks S FWD
$17,990
Kicks SV FWD
$19,690
Kicks SR FWD
$20,290
“The new Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting under $18,000,” Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning at Nissan, comments.
Customers will be able to choose from seven exterior colors, plus five two-tone options, three of which featuring a black contrasting roof. Nissan says the crossover has one of the largest load areas in its class and, regardless of the trim level, all Kicks models get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking, and Rearview Monitor. The SR range-topper, starting at $20,290, also comes with a 360-degree camera, blind spot and cross traffic alerts, LED headlights, and a Bose stereo system with speakers into the driver seat headrest.
The Kicks is Nissan’s first new nameplate launched in the United States in the last eight years. It joins the company’s Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs, which are among the best-selling models in their segments.
Source: Nissan
“Kicks’ unique combination of expressive design, excellent fuel economy, intelligent technology and advanced safety features adds up to one thing – exceptional value,” added Bunce. “And, with its good ground clearance, high eye point, electric power steering and small turning radius, Kicks is a great vehicle for both everyday and weekend adventures.”
The new 2018 Kicks’ exterior combines emotion and practicality by blending bold wheel arch fenders and high crossover stance with familiar Nissan design signatures, including a V-motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights and floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look. Available exterior features include standard Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH) and available LED low beam headlights with LED signature accents.
The 2018 Kicks will be offered in a range of seven exterior colors – plus five two-tone combinations. Three of the two-tone color schemes utilize a black roof and contrasting body colors (white, orange or red), along with one each orange roof/grey body and white roof/blue body.
Inside, the Kicks offers a futuristic design in a cabin full of the innovative features expected by its tech-hungry target audience. The interior provides ample passenger space in the rear, as well as one of the largest load areas in its class4.
Kicks’ simple “Gliding Wing” dashboard design is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full color display housing a comprehensive infotainment system with available Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone connectivity. For the ultimate audio experience, the Kicks SR Premium Package includes the new class-exclusive5 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat headrest. Among the other on-board technology, Kicks features an available Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM).
Safety, security and driver convenience features are strong points for Nissan Kicks. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)1 is standard on all grade levels, along with seven air bags and RearView Monitor. Kicks SV and Kicks SR add Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
“We’re making Automatic Emergency Braking standard across all grades of our best-selling models, including Rogue, Rogue Sport and now Kicks. It’s part of our comprehensive vision for helping reduce fatalities known as Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” said Bunce.