Audi previewed the road-going E-Tron with a namesake concept back in September 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and then introduced the prototype pictured here in March this year in Geneva. Now, the four-ring company is getting ready to unveil the final version. It will happen on August 30 on the occasion of the Audi Summit in Brussels, Belgium where the model will also be produced. The fully electric E-Tron crossover will usher in the company’s new ambitious EV plan to sell around 800,000 electrified cars per year by the middle of the next decade.

We already know a great deal about the model, including probably the most important fact: range. A couple of weeks ago, Audi announced the production version of the E-Tron will cover 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) in the upcoming Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), which will be significantly closer to reality than the optimistic NEDC.

It will be possible thanks to a large 95-kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted within the vehicle’s floor and rechargeable in just 30 minutes by using a high-power charging station. Audi promises that by the end of the year, there are going to be almost 200 high-power charging (HPC) stations with six charging points each in Europe. These are part of a greater scheme to have 400 stations at intervals of 74 miles (120 km) on highways and important transport routes on the old continent by 2020.

When connected to a 400 volt three-phase outlet with a power of up to 11 kW, completely recharging the battery pack is going to take eight and a half hours. Audi will sell an optional connect charging system to double the charging power to 22 kW.

In 2019, the sleeker E-Tron Sportback will be added to Audi’s EV portfolio and it will be built at the same factory in Brussels. Looking into the company’s future, Audi Sport will roll out a stylish E-Tron GT in 2020 when Audi is going to introduce a new “electric model in the premium compact segment.” While the identity of the latter hasn’t been disclosed, one could speculate it will be an EV version of the next-generation A3.

Meanwhile, Audi has reiterated that later this year we will also get to see a hot SQ2, a China-only Q2 L, and the Q8 flagship SUV.

Source: Audi