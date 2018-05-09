Earlier this year, because of the low customer demand, Volkswagen temporarily stopped the production of the U.S.-spec Passat at its Chattanooga plant. Despite that, the German automaker has just announced it has assembled the 700,000th Passat at the same plant in Tennessee.

The milestone vehicle is a Reflex Silver 2018 Passat GT with two-tone interior and a 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood, generating 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, and mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. The car also features 19-inch wheels, GTI-inspired red exterior accents, and a sport suspension.

“The history of Volkswagen Chattanooga is intertwined with the history of the U.S. Passat,” Antonio Pinto, President and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga, commented. “As we grow and add models, we take pride in continuing to produce quality Passats in the state of Tennessee. I am very proud of our team for reaching this important milestone and look forward to more to come.”

In addition to the Passat, Volkswagen is also manufacturing its Atlas seven-seat SUV at the same plant. They will be joined on the assembly lines by another MQB-based SUV soon – a five-seat SUV, sharing its underpinnings with the Atlas.

Speaking of the MQB, the U.S. Passat is expected to finally move to the clever modular architecture next year, when a brand new generation of the sedan will be revealed. It should bring improved interior and boot space, thanks to a more advanced packaging, and lower overall weight.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is preparing a facelift for the European version of the model, which is already based on the MQB platform. The D-segment vehicle (according to the European nomenclature), a market leader in its class on the Old continent, will likely get a slightly revised engine range, consisting of TDI diesel and TSI gasoline turbo motors. It will continue to be offered as a sedan, wagon, crossover-inspired Alltrack wagon, and hybrid.

Source: Volkswagen