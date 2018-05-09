Taxis around the entire world are usually pretty boring, but not the ones at the Nürburgring where all sorts of truly exciting models have been offered in past years. These include models such as BMW’s M3 and M5, a Porsche Cayman S and even hardcore cars such as the McLaren MP4-12C, Porsche 911 GT3, and a Nissan GT-R.

Jaguar is no stranger to Nürburgring taxis, having offered the XJ Supersport and the F-Type SVR in recent times. The latter has now received a slightly modified livery compared to the original version launched in 2016 and is being joined by a more practical XJR575 with room in the back for up to three more passengers.

“Hand-picked professional drivers” will get behind the wheel of the two fast Jags to tackle the demanding 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) Nordschleife and its challenging 73 turns. They’ll be pushing the F-Type SVR and XJR575 to their limits as those eager to experience the ‘Ring in one of the two supercharged Jaguars will get to enjoy a full-throttle hot lap.

An onboard high-definition camera will record the entire lap so that you’ll be able to relive the experience at any time. Regardless of the car you choose, the Jaguar Race Taxi ride is going to last for half an hour and will set you back €199 or approximately $235 at current exchange rates. For your money’s worth, Jaguar will also provide a safety briefing and it won’t charge extra for rear passengers in the case of the XJR575.

The two supercharged cats are available for booking until November and you must be at least 18 years old to experience a hot lap of the Nurburgring. Fun fact: according to Jaguar, a full lap of the track stresses the car’s chassis and drivetrain as much as driving 124 miles (200 kilometers) on a regular public road.

Source: Jaguar