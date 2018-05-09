The "ultimate analog Vantage" serves as a proper send-off for the previous-gen model.
When Aston Martin launched the supercharged V8 Vantage V600 back in 1998, it was the most powerful production car at the time. Two decades later, the “V600” is being brought back to life for a last hurrah of the previous-generation Vantage. Based on the V12 model, it’s billed as being the “ultimate analog Vantage” by offering a naturally aspirated 592 horsepower channeled to the road via a seven-speed manual gearbox.
Q by Aston Martin is behind the latest special creation from Gaydon, a limited series of only seven coupes and seven roadsters, with all 14 cars to feature a full carbon fiber exterior treatment. As a nod to the 1998 model, the cars will feature a bulging hood and a reworked side-strake, while the darkened front grille has been specifically designed for the new V600.
At the back of the V12 machine, a completely reworked carbon fiber diffuser has been installed and it incorporates the menacing quad exhaust tips. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the centerlock forged and machined aluminum wheels you’ll only find on the V12 Vantage V600.
The carbon fiber theme continues inside the cabin where Aston Martin has also used dark anodized aluminum to spice things up furthermore. Special attention was given to the lightweight body-hugging seats, which now come with a new perforation pattern. For a bit more style, the central armrest has been wrapped in handcrafted saddle leather, while the lovely gear shifter for the seven-speed manual is machined from solid.
Aston Martin is currently taking orders for the V12 Vantage V600 and will kick off customer deliveries in the third quarter of the year. The folks from Gaydon have already announced they’re thinking about cramming the DB11’s biturbo V12 into the new-generation Vantage, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it will eventually happen.
Source: Aston Martin
- Spirit of the 1998 V8 Vantage V600 breathes again in a limited run customer commission V12 Vantage V600
- ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ to produce strictly limited run of seven coupes and seven roadsters
- V12 Vantage V600 equipped with 600PS naturally-aspirated V12 & seven-speed manual gearbox
- Last of the ‘VH’ Gaydon two-door sportscars
Wednesday 9 May 2018, Gaydon: The legendary Aston Martin Vantage V600 has been reborn in the form of a customer commissioned limited run of all-new breathtakingly beautiful Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s, inspired and influenced by the original V8 Vantage V600.
In 1998, Aston Martin offered its customers the most extreme iteration of its Vantage sportscar, the supercharged V8 Vantage V600. Delivering 600bhp, the model was one of the most powerful sports cars of its time, a car of extremes.
Fast forward 20 years and the luxury British carmaker’s unique personalisation service Q by Aston Martin received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s. Split between seven coupes and seven roadsters and dubbed the ‘Triple V’, this unique series of manual V12 V600s have been commissioned, designed and handcrafted without compromise.
Underpinned by the previous-generation ‘VH’ Vantage, the 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 combines the modern performance of a muscle sportscar with timeless styling, creating the ultimate analogue Vantage.
Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Aston Martin said, “This is precisely why we created our ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin’s heritage and I’m proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again”.
Powered by an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s impressive 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 600PS, the Vantage V600 is designed to excite the senses. A 7-speed manual transmission provides an engaged driving experience, while the front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension – featuring 3-stage adaptive damping – produces a sublime ride in all conditions.
The V12 Vantage V600 has commanding road presence and utilises aggressive styling cues across its full-carbon fibre exterior. Like the 90s classic, the V600 utilises a re-imagined side-strake and a bulging bonnet that hints towards the power that lies underneath. A unique darkened grille provides maximum air and cooling to the model’s characterful V12, while the car’s rear continues to signal towards the car’s powerful nature.
An all-new carbon fibre diffuser provides the backdrop for an attention grabbing quad exhaust system. The external look of the V600 is further distinguished by bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels.
The interior of the Vantage V600 is a study in the beauty of carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console and bespoke driver information dials. A hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest provides comfort and style within ergonomic reach of the machined-from-solid gear shifter.
The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is available on request with deliveries taking place in Q3 2018.