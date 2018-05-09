When Aston Martin launched the supercharged V8 Vantage V600 back in 1998, it was the most powerful production car at the time. Two decades later, the “V600” is being brought back to life for a last hurrah of the previous-generation Vantage. Based on the V12 model, it’s billed as being the “ultimate analog Vantage” by offering a naturally aspirated 592 horsepower channeled to the road via a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Q by Aston Martin is behind the latest special creation from Gaydon, a limited series of only seven coupes and seven roadsters, with all 14 cars to feature a full carbon fiber exterior treatment. As a nod to the 1998 model, the cars will feature a bulging hood and a reworked side-strake, while the darkened front grille has been specifically designed for the new V600.

At the back of the V12 machine, a completely reworked carbon fiber diffuser has been installed and it incorporates the menacing quad exhaust tips. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the centerlock forged and machined aluminum wheels you’ll only find on the V12 Vantage V600.

The carbon fiber theme continues inside the cabin where Aston Martin has also used dark anodized aluminum to spice things up furthermore. Special attention was given to the lightweight body-hugging seats, which now come with a new perforation pattern. For a bit more style, the central armrest has been wrapped in handcrafted saddle leather, while the lovely gear shifter for the seven-speed manual is machined from solid.

Aston Martin is currently taking orders for the V12 Vantage V600 and will kick off customer deliveries in the third quarter of the year. The folks from Gaydon have already announced they’re thinking about cramming the DB11’s biturbo V12 into the new-generation Vantage, but we’ll have to wait and see whether it will eventually happen.

Source: Aston Martin