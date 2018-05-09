A new Jeep Scrambler is on the way; while we wait patiently for the arrival of the Wrangler-based pickup, rendering artist Appu Koshy has imagined an even more rugged truck for the Jeep range. He calls it the Crusader – an appropriately aggressive name – and though it may share little in common with the Wrangler aesthetically, it’s still a tough, body-on-frame vehicle built to take on anything.

Its designer calls it, "an adventure pickup truck for the North American market." And based on styling alone, it’s hard to disagree. The concept is aggressive looking, but maintains most of the signature cues that makes a Jeep... well, a Jeep. The seven-slat grille being chief among them.

The headlights are sleek, the body rides high on a set of all-terrain wheels and tires, and the fascia-mounted winch, roof-mounted fog lights, and accompanying drone further lend credence to its off-road credentials. The uniquely designed bed even has a factory-mounted loading bed and a number of storage compartments located throughout the exterior of the body.

Inside, the cabin is fitted with high-quality materials like leather and Alcantara, as well as a futuristic central infotainment system that manages nearly all aspects of the vehicle. A range of seven different drive modes can be selected from the centrally mounted screen – including Auto, Snow, and Mud, among others – with the ability to remotely operate the suspension, and even tire pressure manually.

The concept boasts a 35-degree approach angle, and a 31-degree departure angle, which may not be up to snuff with the new JL Wrangler (44/37), but it's respectable for an off-road rig of this size. The Jeep stretches out to more than 17-feet long (5,300 millimeters), seven-feet (2,144 millimeters) wide, and 6.5-feet (2,003 millimeters) tall.

Of course, the Crusader is just a rendering – but a handsome one nonetheless. Let’s hope the new Scrambler, when it debuts in just a few months, has at least half of the features mentioned here (and looks nearly as aggressive).

Source: Appu Koshy / Behance