The Lexus RC may be a bit long in the tooth with its wild, controversial design, but the performance F version still packs plenty of punch from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. It’s a cross between a luxury car and a sports car. So, while it may have some heft, it still sprints to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds, according to the automaker.

The video from Automann-TV on YouTube shows just how quick the RC F is when accelerating from a dead stop. The car’s top speed is an astounding 176 mph (283 kilometers per hour), which is not slow for any luxury car. The diver behind the wheel takes the Lexus on several top-speed runs, showing the interior from different angles.

And it looks like Lexus’ estimated zero-to-60 is pretty on point. The video shows the Lexus sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds. That seems reasonable. On the first run, the Lexus hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 14.5 seconds while going all the way to 155 mph (250 kph) took the coupe 26.3 seconds. In another run, the driver shows it takes the RC F 9.8 seconds to go from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph), which is plenty quick for passing on the highway – and then some.

At the end of the video, the driver explains the top-speed results, comparing the RC F to the BMW M550i sedan. The two are not exactly comparable, but the performance between the two is relatively close, even if the BMW sports a biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8. However, the BMW’s engine only produces 456 hp, noticeably less than the two-door Lexus.

This video is just the latest in seeing the true, flat-out performance of a car. No, these aren’t strictly controlled experiments, but generalizations for consumers looking for real-world data. Not every car will be perfectly fast. That comes down to the skill of the driver.

Source: Automann-TV via YouTube