Dodge is already teasing an updated hood for the refreshed Challenger SRT Hellcat, and new spy shots now indicate that the company has tweaks on the way for the Charger SRT Hellcat, too. The changes appear to be limited to the front end, but they look like significant styling revisions.

The refreshed Charger Hellcat's lower fascia appears to have a more squared-off shape for the corner intakes than the current model (above right), and the new piece's center section seems a little taller. The sedan's upper grille seems more angular and cuts directly across the front of the vehicle. The LED running lights are only evident at the top of the headlights in these spy photos, which might indicate a tweak there or Dodge's camouflage could be doing a good job of concealing things.

This test mule doesn't show any other major changes to the Charger's exterior. It's possible that more alterations could be on the way, though, because the teaser images of the updated Challenger Hellcat show the front with a new hood (below). Dodge's development team could fairly easily leave this part off the updated Charger when driving it on the streets.

With the Challenger SRT Demon's retirement after just one model year, there's room to give the Hellcat models more muscle. Rumors suggest that an optional Drag Pack would allow some of the the Demon's go-fast parts to trickle down, including the TransBrake and Air-Chiller for the supercharger. The V8's output would also grow to around to 725 horsepower (541 kilowatts).

Dodge intends to release more details about the refreshed Challenger SRT Hellcat this summer, possibly including the release date. We would expect the Charger Hellcat to hit the market around the same time as its two-door counterpart.

Source: Automedia