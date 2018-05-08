Hitting the Nürburgring to complete some laps often means you’ll come across a whole host of different types of cars out on the track. You’ll see just about everything – from hatchbacks to BMWs to all points in-between. When Carfection hit the famous Nordschleife in a Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS, they didn’t expect to meet a 991.2 GT3. The Carfection crew and the GT3 owners, Gareth Lloyd, decided to have a bit of responsible fun on the track. What follows is more than nine minutes of pristine Porsche glory as the two weave their way through race traffic in a relatively tight formation.

Both the GT3 and GT3 RS are similar, but the RS is the newer model in the Porsche stable. Both pack a 4.0-liter flat-six engine; however, horsepower is slightly different. Thanks to a new titanium exhaust, new intake, new camshaft timing, and a revised spark curve, Porsche is able to crank 520 horsepower out of the RS – 20 more than the standard GT3. The other difference between the two lies in the transmission. While the GT3 is available with an optional six-speed manual transmission, the GT3 RS is only available with the seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission.

The extra 20 horsepower does give the RS a tad edge in performance. A sprint to 60 miles per hour in the GT3 takes 3.2 seconds, according to Porsche, while the RS does it 0.2 seconds quicker at 3.0. That’s not a noticeable difference in real-world driving conditions, but on the race track when the car is in the hands of an expert, it’s plenty to pull away from the competition.

Luckily, Carfection and Crew stick close together. This isn’t a wide-open race. Instead, it’s about the beauty of the two sports cars and listening to their glorious soundtrack as they whip around the track. This video isn’t’ groundbreaking, but it’s entertaining.

Source: Carfection via YouTube