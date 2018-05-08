A new spy video catches Lamborghini testing a pair of Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ) test mules at the Nürburgring and driving around some of the roads nearby the famous circuit. This beastly machine makes a mean growl and has over-the-top looks subtly evoke the extreme appearance of the final Countach and Diablo variants.

The Aventador SVJ has a body bristling with wings, vents, slits, and other aerodynamic aids, including the likely inclusion of the Aereodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamic system. Notably, the rear end features a diffuser so large that the company has to move the exhaust pipes higher like on the Huracan Performante.

The SVJ allegedly retains Lambo's 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 with an output that could move closer to 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts). The seven-speed, single-clutch paddle-shift gearbox would likely be the only transmission option. The combination of better aerodynamics and lower weight should create a mighty monster at any circuit. It's a fitting farewell for what's likely the ultimate iteration of the aging Aventador.

Lambo allegedly wants the Aventador Superveloce Jota to set a new production vehicle record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which would require a lap better than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS' 6:47.3. An earlier test reportedly yielded a circuit as low as 6:54 on a crowded track, but this was still two seconds slower than the Huracan Performante's 6:52:01 time.

The SVJ will reportedly debut in the latter half of 2018 – possibly at the Paris Motor Show in October. Expect production to be even lower than the Superveloce's 600 units, so if you want one (and have the money) it would be best to try to reserve the ultimate Aventador now.