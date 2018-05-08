Germany's DP Motorsport is undertaking a multi-part project that aims to create the ultimate version of the 1989 911 Speedster. The car still awaits the major mechanical upgrades, but the aesthetic upgrades show that this could be an incredibly impressive creation when the job is complete.

The car belongs to an owner in Berlin, Germany. He bought it in California with the conversion from a 1989 911 Targa 3.2 to a Speedster body already complete. However, this person thought that the vehicle looked "too modern," so the vehicle went to DP Motorsport for further modification for a more retro appearance. The firm installed a body kit that took close inspiration from the F-model 911 of the early 1970s but with much wider rear fenders. The tweaks also included a lower front bumper and revised side sills for hiding the oil lines. For an understated but very attractive appearance, painted the body Nardo Gray, fitted black badges, and added black and orange graphics. The cabin has remained largely stock other than a new, Alcantara-covered steering wheel and stylish, metal shift knob.

For now, the only mechanical upgrades are modifications to the torsion bars and H&R spacer discs for widening the wheels. This winter DP Motorsport will take the Speedster back for some serious upgrades, though. New camshafts, throttle body, and exhaust will allegedly push the 3.2-liter engine's output to 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts). A KW Clubsport suspension with modifications for height, compression, and rebound will let the owner tune the setup, and there will be new axle bearings for a tighter feel.

In its single year of production, Porsche only made just over 2,000 units of the 911 Speedster for global consumption. Given the low numbers, it makes sense why this owner would cut up a slightly more common Targa variant if the person is looking for such a highly modified Speedster.

For folks in the market for something more modern, spy shots indicate that Porsche has a new 911 Speedster under development (gallery above) as a farewell to the venerable model's current generation. One again, expect production to be in very limited quantities.

Source: DP Motorsport