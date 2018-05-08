Much like newly founded Automobili Pininfarina, another legendary Italian design house is now making high-end supercars. Italdesign Automobili Speciali is already at its second model, a targa-top version of the Zerouno coupe just as exclusive as its fixed roof sibling – with both limited at just five cars per body style. The new model was unveiled back in March at the Geneva Motor Show as part of the firm's 50th anniversary festivities.

The roadster version has received the “Duerta” suffix after the Piedmontese dialect meaning “open” to highlight it can be driven with the roof off after manually removing the carbon fiber targa top. In case the weather turns for the worse all of the sudden, there’s an “emergency soft top” available to protect that nice interior bathed in carbon fiber.

Chopping off the roof hasn’t made the Zerouno any slower as Italdesign claims the Duerta is just as quick as the coupe. Power is provided by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 with 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) on tap, thus perfectly matching the specs of the Audi R8 V10 Plus. Top speed is rated at “over 320 kph (199 mph),” so just about the same as the 328 kph (204 mph) you’ll be able to hit in the droptop R8.

Compared to the Ingolstadt model, the carbon fiber-bodied Zerouno Duerta looks much more aggressive on the outside, up to the point some folks might wonder whether it’s road-legal or not. The interior cabin takes the same driver-focused approach with very few buttons and knobs that would cause distractions.

All five cars planned for production will be assembled by the end of the year at the company’s Moncalieri plant in Italy. Needless to say, these have long been sold out and owners were given the opportunity to fully customize the vehicles inside and out.

Video: Italdesign Automobili Speciali