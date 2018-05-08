One of the world’s favorite modern sports car, the humble Toyota 86 (or GT86, depending on the market), is due to receive a fresh new generation in 2020 or 2021. We tasked our artists to predict the future and here’s the result – a speculative rendering of the upcoming second iteration of the Japanese sports coupe, based on the information we know about it so far.

Reports from earlier this year suggested the new 86 will be a bit more hardcore than today’s model. Japanese sources claim it will sit lower to the ground and feature more aggressive shapes, like the CH-R-inspired front lines of the car seen here and its more muscular fenders. If this virtual drawing is anything to go by, the styling certainly seems like it will be something to look forward to.

More about the next-gen 86: Next-Generation Toyota 86 Reportedly Due 2021 With Bigger Engine

Under the hood, according to unconfirmed information, should be a new 2.4-liter gasoline unit, replacing the current 2.0-liter boxer. We don’t know the identity of the motor, but it could be Subaru’s 2.4-liter turbo with 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque, used in the Ascent.

Toyota will most likely move the development of the new 86 to a completely new architecture, which will allow the use of a turbocharged engine. The 86 and Supra chief engineer, Tetsuya Tada, previously said a new platform is crucial if the automaker wants to add a turbocharger to the sports coupe’s motor.

Aside from the larger engine, the car will also get an array of safety and assist systems, including pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, reverse automatic braking, and blind spot detection, all part of Subaru’s EyeSight assistance suite.

Expect to see the next generation 86 in the beginning of the next decade. Toyota will produce the vehicle at its Gunma factory in Japan.

Rendering: Automedia