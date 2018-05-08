Positioned at the forefront of Volkswagen’s lineup, the third-generation Touareg is easily the company’s most technologically advanced production model. Maybe it doesn’t have the impact the Phaeton had back in the day, but it does usher in a lot of new tech for the brand headquartered in Wolfsburg. The most obvious novelty? Hop inside the cabin to see the “Innovision Cockpit” consisting of a fully digital 12-inch driver’s display and a massive 15-inch touchscreen.

If you haven’t had the opportunity just yet to get behind the wheel of VW’s new luxury SUV, the attached video shot in lovely Austria is perhaps the next best thing. We’re being given a POV look of an R-Line version equipped with the 3.0-liter V6 diesel producing 286 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and a generous amount of torque: 600 Newton-meters (442 pound-feet). Should you want more diesel punch, a V8 diesel will follow with 421 hp (310 kW) and an enormous 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).

Say what you will about the 2019 Touareg, but there’s no denying the scenery is breathtaking and hopefully one day we’ll get to shoot a Why Buy? as that would be a nice change of pace.

Getting back to the SUV, it’s a forbidden fruit in the United States where VoA has decided not to bring the third generation. Instead, the Atlas will remain the top dog in the company’s SUV portfolio, but it won’t be able to match the pizzazz of the Touareg as far as available technology and luxury are concerned.

Elsewhere, the Touareg will easily become the brand’s most expensive model, especially in this high-end R-Line specification with all the bells and whistles. From a four-corner air suspension and matrix LED headlights to a night vision system and the biggest panoramic sliding roof ever installed in a Volkswagen, the 2019 Touareg might just steer you away from buying an Audi Q7.

A new Phaeton, possibly electric, could dethrone the Touareg, but it hasn’t been confirmed by VW just yet.

Video: Lets Drive / YouTube