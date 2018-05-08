Rolls-Royce, one of the very few remaining automakers without an SUV, is about to hop on the high-riding bandwagon with the Cullinan. Prior to its premiere on May 10, the high-end marque belonging to the BMW Group has decided to finally take off all the camouflage in order to reveal some of the production body as well as the taillight design reminiscent of the Phantom.

Described by the folks from Goodwood as being a High-Sided Vehicle, the Cullinan has been featured in an extensive teaser campaign created in collaboration with National Geographic. A whopping 23 videos have been uploaded so far on the company’s YouTube, and there are more to come between now and the vehicle’s big debut on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce has been coy on details about its new addition to the range, but we do know it will come with the option of a “Viewing Suite” consisting of two rear-facing seats on the tailgate for going to the picnic in style. The British marque has insisted the Cullinan will not be riding on the same CLAR platform as the upcoming BMW X7 as instead it will utilize the firm’s own aluminum-intensive “Architecture of Luxury” that debuted with the latest Phantom.

Going up against the Bentley Bentayga, another opulent SUV, the Rolls-Royce on stilts is expected to utilize the same V12 engine as the Phantom. In the stately sedan, the biturbo 6.75-liter unit is good for 563 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque sent to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. While it won’t be as competent off-road as a Mercedes G-Class or a Land Rover Defender, the Cullinan will benefit from an all-wheel-drive system and that will grant it some mild off-roading capabilities because owners will obviously want to take it on bumpy roads, right?

The official premiere scheduled for Thursday will be broadcasted online and we will have a livestream from the reveal event.

Source: Rolls-Royce