The ultimate first-year GT 4-Door Coupe.
Edition 1 models for Mercedes-AMG are a way for the company to celebrate the launch of a new model. An Edition 1 vehicle is only available for the first 12 months after production begins, adding a bit of rarity to a new model. For the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the Edition 1 model builds off the top-level GT 63 S performance trim to offer both exterior and interior upgrades.
On the outside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 model receives the AMG Aerodynamics Package that adds a larger front splitter, an optimized diffuser, and a mechanically adjustable fixed rear spoiler. The package lowers the cars drag coefficient while increase downforce. AMG stripes in matte Graphite Grey, located above the side sill panels, and on the hood, roof, and decklid, accentuate the Designo Graphite Grey Magno exterior paint. Twenty-one-inch cross-spoked forged matte-black wheels, in a high-sheen finish, complete the look.
Moving inside, AMG bathes the Edition 1 AMG GT 63 S in Magma Grey and black Nappa leather, using contrasting yellow stitching throughout. The AMG Multicontour seats are wrapped in the Nappa leather with that contrasting yellow stitching. There’s an AMG performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber, which also wears yellow contrasting topstitching, a yellow 12 o’clock marking, and “Edition 1” Badge. Nappa leather is used on the armrests, instrument panel, door beltlines, and door center panels. Yellow stitching weaves across the dash and door panels. Carbon-fiber trim, yellow seat belts, and unique floor mats are also included.
Under the hood is AMG’s biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through AMG’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and AMG’s nine-speed automatic. A sprint to 60 miles per hour takes 3.1 seconds while top speed is 195 mph.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 will make its world premiere during the ADAC Zurich 24 Hour Race at Germany's Nürburgring this weekend. The AMG GT 63 S goes on sale in the U.S. in early 2019.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1
Even more individual flair for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Affalterbach. To mark the launch of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Mercedes-AMG will be offering a distinctive Edition 1 model with exclusive interior and exterior appointments for the 2019 model year. The AMG Aerodynamics Package and the foil applications underline the affinity between this latest member of the AMG GT family and the world of motorsports. In conjunction with the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels with black accents, the paintwork in designo Graphite Grey Magno immediately draws the eye. The interior features AMG Performance seats in Exclusive Nappa leather in Magma Grey/ Black with yellow contrasting topstitching, while the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with yellow contrasting topstitching and the AMG Matte Carbon-Fiber trim add further highlights. The limited-edition model is available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1, featuring the 630 hp top-of-the-range V8 engine.
Superb longitudinal and lateral dynamics and a striking silhouette with classic proportions mean that the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lines up in the portfolio alongside its two-door brothers. As the first four-door AMG GT model, it furthermore combines high everyday comfort with many options for individualization and the very latest in sports car engineering.
The AMG Aerodynamics Package for the Edition 1 includes a larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front bumper, an optimized diffuser and a fixed rear spoiler, the angle of which be mechanically adjusted. The driver is thus able to adjust the balance of lift and the driving characteristics to suit individual preference or specific circumstances. The perfectly coordinated interaction between the various elements serves to optimize aerodynamic efficiency.
Compared with the standard vehicle with its adjustable spoiler extended to the maximum, at high speeds a noticeable amount of additional aerodynamic downforce presses the rear axle down onto the road. The larger front splitter also reinforces the effect of the AIRPANEL active air management system: if the adjustable louvers are closed, the lift at the front axle is further reduced.
The AMG Aerodynamics Package also contributes to a lower Cd value, despite the higher downforce. This win-win combination improves both longitudinal and lateral dynamics as experienced by the driver on the road or race track.
The Edition 1 is available exclusively for the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, which features the most powerful version of the Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. This allows a top speed of 195 mph and can propel the car from a standing start to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (est.).
The Edition 1 in summary
- Meticulously coordinated equipment and appointments for exterior and interior emphasize exclusivity and sportiness
- Available for top-of-the-range AMG GT 63 S model
Exterior elements of the Edition 1
- AMG Aerodynamics Package including larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front bumper, optimized diffuser and fixed rear spoiler with mechanically adjustable angle
- Paintwork in designo Graphite Grey Magno
- AMG sports stripes in matte Graphite Grey on the sides above the side sill panels, on the hood, roof and decklid
- 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, painted matte black and with a high-sheen finish
Interior elements of the Edition 1
- AMG Multicontour Performance Seats with Memory Package
- Upholstery in Exclusive Nappa Leather in Magma Grey/Black with yellow contrasting topstitching
- AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with yellow contrasting topstitching, yellow 12 o'clock marking and "Edition 1" badge
- AMG Matte Carbon-Fiber trim
- Yellow Seatbelts
- Door center panels in Nappa leather in Magma Grey
- Armrests in the door and on the center console in Nappa leather in Magma Grey
- Upper section of instrument panel and door beltlines in black Nappa leather with yellow contrasting topstitching
- AIR-BALANCE Package with new, dedicated "AMG #63" fragrance
- Illuminated AMG door sill panels
- Edition-specific floor mats in black with leather band with "AMG" lettering and yellow topstitching
The Edition 1 will celebrate its World Premiere during the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany's Nürburgring this coming weekend. Sales release of the first four-door AMG GT in the U.S. market is in early 2019 for the AMG GT 63 and 63 S and in mid-2019 for the AMG GT 53.