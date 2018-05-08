Hide press release Show press release

Even more individual flair for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Affalterbach. To mark the launch of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Mercedes-AMG will be offering a distinctive Edition 1 model with exclusive interior and exterior appointments for the 2019 model year. The AMG Aerodynamics Package and the foil applications underline the affinity between this latest member of the AMG GT family and the world of motorsports. In conjunction with the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels with black accents, the paintwork in designo Graphite Grey Magno immediately draws the eye. The interior features AMG Performance seats in Exclusive Nappa leather in Magma Grey/ Black with yellow contrasting topstitching, while the AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with yellow contrasting topstitching and the AMG Matte Carbon-Fiber trim add further highlights. The limited-edition model is available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1, featuring the 630 hp top-of-the-range V8 engine.

Superb longitudinal and lateral dynamics and a striking silhouette with classic proportions mean that the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lines up in the portfolio alongside its two-door brothers. As the first four-door AMG GT model, it furthermore combines high everyday comfort with many options for individualization and the very latest in sports car engineering.

The AMG Aerodynamics Package for the Edition 1 includes a larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front bumper, an optimized diffuser and a fixed rear spoiler, the angle of which be mechanically adjusted. The driver is thus able to adjust the balance of lift and the driving characteristics to suit individual preference or specific circumstances. The perfectly coordinated interaction between the various elements serves to optimize aerodynamic efficiency.

Compared with the standard vehicle with its adjustable spoiler extended to the maximum, at high speeds a noticeable amount of additional aerodynamic downforce presses the rear axle down onto the road. The larger front splitter also reinforces the effect of the AIRPANEL active air management system: if the adjustable louvers are closed, the lift at the front axle is further reduced.

The AMG Aerodynamics Package also contributes to a lower Cd value, despite the higher downforce. This win-win combination improves both longitudinal and lateral dynamics as experienced by the driver on the road or race track.

The Edition 1 is available exclusively for the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, which features the most powerful version of the Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. This allows a top speed of 195 mph and can propel the car from a standing start to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (est.).

The Edition 1 in summary

Meticulously coordinated equipment and appointments for exterior and interior emphasize exclusivity and sportiness

Available for top-of-the-range AMG GT 63 S model

Exterior elements of the Edition 1

AMG Aerodynamics Package including larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front bumper, optimized diffuser and fixed rear spoiler with mechanically adjustable angle

Paintwork in designo Graphite Grey Magno

AMG sports stripes in matte Graphite Grey on the sides above the side sill panels, on the hood, roof and decklid

21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, painted matte black and with a high-sheen finish

Interior elements of the Edition 1

AMG Multicontour Performance Seats with Memory Package

Upholstery in Exclusive Nappa Leather in Magma Grey/Black with yellow contrasting topstitching

AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with yellow contrasting topstitching, yellow 12 o'clock marking and "Edition 1" badge

AMG Matte Carbon-Fiber trim

Yellow Seatbelts

Door center panels in Nappa leather in Magma Grey

Armrests in the door and on the center console in Nappa leather in Magma Grey

Upper section of instrument panel and door beltlines in black Nappa leather with yellow contrasting topstitching

AIR-BALANCE Package with new, dedicated "AMG #63" fragrance

Illuminated AMG door sill panels

Edition-specific floor mats in black with leather band with "AMG" lettering and yellow topstitching

The Edition 1 will celebrate its World Premiere during the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany's Nürburgring this coming weekend. Sales release of the first four-door AMG GT in the U.S. market is in early 2019 for the AMG GT 63 and 63 S and in mid-2019 for the AMG GT 53.