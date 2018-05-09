The new Mercedes-Benz G-Class is here and has even better on-road manners than the old one, but if you're looking for a hardcore off-roader in a proven package, then Brabus has the Adventure 4x4² that uses the previous-gen G550 4x4² as a starting point.

The G550 4x4² looks mean enough to start, but Brabus turns things up with lots of carbon fiber additions. The firm uses the lightweight material for the dual snorkels, hood scoop, spare tire carrier, and whole lot of the body trim. Power running boards make the process easier of climbing aboard this rig.

For night-time adventures, there's an LED light strip across roof and two more spotlights at the back. A big roof rack provides plenty of space to tie down gear, too. If you get stuck, a winch up front should help hauling the SUV out of the muck.

Under the hood, the Adventure 4x4² uses a version of Mercedes-AMG's 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 542 hp (404 kw) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). A seven-speed automatic routes the power to the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. The SUV requires 6.7 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).

Climbing inside, occupants find lots of high-end leather. Plus, a control panel in the center console allows customization of how the suspension handles the road.

The Adventure 4x4² retails in Germany for 540,242.15 euros on the road ($644,860 at current exchange rates), which is quite a bit more than the standard version of the SUV. Mercedes hasn't yet disclosed pricing for the new G-Class in the United States, but the previous-gen G550 4x4² in the United States retailed for $225,000.

The new G-Class will arrive first as the 2019 G550 in the United States. It'll use the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 416 hp (310 kW) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) and a new nine-speed automatic. Later, folks looking to upgrade will be able to get the G63 with the same engine but producing 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).

Source: Brabus, Brabus Germany via YouTube