In just a few short years, when you slip into a brand-new Volvo vehicle, the company’s Sensus infotainment system will have a familiar feel if you’re a Google Android user. In May 2017, the companies announced a partnership where the two would co-develop the next-generation communications systems for Volvo vehicles based on the Android operating system. Today, that partnership moves forward with Google integration into Volvo’s infotainment system.

“Bringing Google services into Volvo cars will accelerate innovation in connectivity and boost our development in applications and connected services,” said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Cars. “Soon, Volvo drivers will have direct access to thousands of in-car apps that make daily life easier and the connected in-car experience more enjoyable.”

Volvo will integrate a host of Google features right into the car, offering services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store. The Google Assistant will allow for a centralized interface, giving drivers control of various in-car functions such as air conditioning, play music, and send messages while helping to reduce driver distraction. The store will also host thousands of additional apps optimized for use through Android Auto.

Volvo’s use of Google will allow the tech company’s app store to keep the in-car software and the various applications up to date, giving drivers the best predictive services. Google Maps will provide Volvo vehicles real-time traffic data and the most up-to-date maps.

The first Android-based system should launch in a couple of years from now. Even with the partnership, Volvo plans to continue developing its own apps, software, and connected services, so while your Volvo experience may feel Google-centric in just a few years, rest assured Volvo will have its own services available.

There’s no word if Volvo and Google’s partnership will affect the availability of Apple CarPlay in future models.

Source: Volvo