Turn 10 Studios is kicking off May with a little goodie for Forza Motorsport 7 players – the new 2018 Honda Civic Type R. Now, we understand your possible apprehension of the developer's offering. Not much is free in the world of video games nowadays with developers who aren't afraid to nickel and dime you at every turn. However, in this instance, the good grace is legit. For Forza 7 players, the Civic Type R is a free download. If you own the game, the May update and new car that comes with it are available now for both the Xbox One and PC.

The Civic Type R is a great hot-hatch addition to the game. Developers have done a fantastic job adding new and unique cars. This isn’t the first Honda offered as DLC – remember the plain-Jane Honda Odyssey from the April car pack? Some things need no explanation. The Type R certainly doesn’t.

The free Civic comes just as Honda announced the real-world Type R is getting a price increase for the 2018 model year. While the increase is modest – just $605 – the performance and other goodies remain unchanged. Starting price is $35,595, including the $895 destination charge, making the Type R still one of the more affordable hot hatches on the market, even if Honda’s forbidden fruit is just a tad harder to obtain than before.

Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque with a six-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels. Brembo brakes, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch touchscreen, and a sporty appearance complete the package.

So, if you can’t afford the actual Type R to put in your driveway, you can always get a copy of Forza Motorsport 7 and download the digital version. No need to subscribe to any season pass or pay an exuberant amount of money on DLC. This is free as free can be.

Source: Turn 10 Studios