Porsche has been caught testing a lime green test mule of the refreshed Macan. While not immediately obvious, this model does still wear a little camouflage, these photos are still among the best look yet at the upcoming changes for the German automaker's popular SUV.

The refreshed Macan features a slightly altered front bumper that now only has a single strake in the corner intakes, and the LED running light above them is skinnier. The new lower fascia looks similar to the piece on the existing Macan GTS with its simple layout featuring smaller intakes. This example has wears redesigned headlights with X-shaped running lights.

At the rear, Porsche conceals the test mule's taillights, but their general shape is obvious. Further down, this SUV has square exhaust outlets like the ones on the Macan Turbo, and the diffuser appears slightly smaller.

These photos don't show the Macan's cabin, but an earlier picture caught a great look at it (above). Porsche moves the central HVAC vents downward, which allows the company to expand the screen's width.

Powertrain changes are the least clear aspects about the refreshed Macan. Rumors suggest the possibility of adding a diesel engine to the range – at least in markets like Europe where the powerplants remain popular. A hybrid also has a good chance of joining the options list.

The refreshed Macan reportedly debuts fairly soon and goes on sale before the end of the year. Judging by the state of the crossover in these vehicles, it definitely looks like Porsche is finishing up development.

Within just a few years of its launch, the Macan has become a major product for Porsche. In 2017, the company moved 97,000 of them in the United States, making the crossover responsible for nearly 40 percent of the automaker's 246,000 deliveries in the country that year.

Source: Automedia