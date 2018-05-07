Some people like to hang a Pagani Zonda Revolución in their living room – and that’s okay. Let them do their own thing. Others, however, have a different idea of celebrating the iconic Italian supercar – take it to the track and smash that accelerator.

YouTuber Marchettino was able to capture one such Zonda R owner at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy. The video is a supercut of the "Black Minion" Zonda rocketing around the track as the exhaust snaps, cracks, and pops. You can hear the rumbles as the owner slows, downshifting gears before entering the corner and accelerating out of it. Call an exorcist because this Zonda sounds downright demonic on the race track. It puts some of the other race cars at the track to shame.

A multi-million-dollar supercar should sound amazing when the driver has an open throttle. Indeed, the powertrain helps. A 6.0-liter V12 produces 800 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque (739 Newton-meters of torque). If you close your eyes and listen, the Pagani sounds like a Formula 1 car of yesteryear in a few instances. Controlling all that power is a six-speed magnesium transversal and sequential gearbox that can change gears in just 20 milliseconds.

Aside from the massive amount of power, the Zonda R also sports some serious aerodynamic technology. The supercar features a drag-reduction system on the rear wing, which has two different operating modes that can be activated by the driver at any time. A driver can manually control the system with the DRS button on the steering wheel, changing the rear wing between the maximum and minimum downforce settings at a minimum speed of 62 miles per hour )100 kilometers per hour). Holding the DRS button down for two seconds engages the system’s automatic mode allowing the system to operate based on algorithms developed by Pagani engineers while providing the strongest performance.

There’s really not much else to the video other than enjoying the sights and sounds of the Pagani Zonda Revolución. It’s a stunning supercar with an equally stunning soundtrack with few others that can compete. Crank up the volume and enjoy the automotive music.

Source: Marchettino via YouTube